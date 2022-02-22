Oilers Add Championship Experience Via Trade

February 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release









Forward Jackson Leef with the Cincinnati Cyclones

(Tulsa Oilers) Forward Jackson Leef with the Cincinnati Cyclones(Tulsa Oilers)

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Tuesday that the team has traded Logan Coomes to the Cincinnati Cyclones for forward Jackson Leef.

Leef, 29, enters the Oilers roster with 239 career ECHL games played, recording 112 career points (47G, 65A) with Brampton, Fort Wayne, Allen, Greenville and Cincinnati. Leef won the Kelly Cup just a year ago in the 2020-21 season with the Fort Wayne Komets. Leef also has one game of experience in the AHL with the Laval Rocket in the 2017-18 season.

"Jackson is a player who brings experience to our lineup." head coach Rob Murray said of his newly added forward. When referring to the accolades of Leef's experience, coach Murray said "Having won a Kelly Cup with Fort Wayne speaks to that experience." In addition to not being a stranger to playoff hockey, Leef "can add to the offensive side of the game".

The 6'0, 187 lbs forward played three seasons in the NAHL with the Texas Tornado, playing in 140 games scoring 134 points (48G, 86A) over that span. Leef won an NAHL Robertson Cup in the 2011-12 season with Texas.

The Fort Wayne, IN native played college hockey at Westfield State University, where he was awarded the captaincy his senior year and compiled 102 points (45G, 57A) in 94 games over four seasons.

The Oilers will face the Rapid City Rush at home Friday, Feb. 25th for the first of three straight games between the two teams. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. CT.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.