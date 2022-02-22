Royals Open Five-Game Roadtrip vs. Nailers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Wheeling Nailers Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena. This is the second of six meetings between the two teams this season. The Nailers have won five-straight games while the Royals have dropped three consecutive games.

Reading fell to Wheeling in their last meeting, 5-3, Saturday, Feb. 19 at Santander Arena.

The Royals jumped out to an early lead, 2-0, on goals from Trevor Gooch and Frank DiChiara. A three-goal second period for Wheeling jolted the Nailers ahead after Sean Josling cut the deficit in half on a power play goal and Tim Doherty and Patrick Watling scored minutes apart from each other to take a one-goal lead into the final period of regulation, 3-2.

3:50 into the third period, Reading tied the game. Brad Morrison showed off stellar puck handling and skating skills as he danced around a Nailers' defenseman and dished the puck to Dominic Cormier positioned to the left of Claeys net to bank in the final goal of the game for the Royals. Tied, 3-3, Cam Hausinger scored the game winning goal with a wrist shot sent over Hawkey's right shoulder and just under the crossbar to put Wheeling ahead for good. Hausinger scored on the empty net in the final 2:15 of play to seal the road victory for Wheeling.

The Royals sit in second place in the North Division as they begin a weekend five-game road trip against non-divisional opponents. Reading holds a 23-12-5-1 record with a .634 point percentage. They sit behind the Newfoundland Growlers who are in first with .654 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières sitting in third with a .615 point percentage while Worcester and Maine both hoist .500 point percentages tied for fourth. Adirondack is in last place with a .405 point percentage in 42 games.

