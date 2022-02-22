Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction Returns this Weekend

February 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have teamed up again with the Jayden DeLuca Foundation in support of children's cardiac health this Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26 when the Steelheads host the Worcester Railers for Jayden DeLuca Jersey Auction Weekend at Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads will wear custom-designed blue, orange and white jerseys created by the Jayden DeLuca Foundation for both games, and those jerseys will be available for fans to bid on in an online-only auction through the Handbid app. Fans can place bids beginning on Friday at 4:00 p.m. MT and continue from anywhere through Sunday at 12:00 p.m. MT.

Proceeds from the jersey auction go towards the Jayden DeLuca Foundation, which supports children and their families in the battle against cardiac disease and works to promote scientific and medical research to find cures for cardiac diseases. The foundation was established in 2008 by Jeremy and Karalie DeLuca following the passing of their daughter, Jayden, due to a congenital heart condition.

During the 2019-20 season, the Steelheads and the Treasure Valley community raised $17, 605 in donations, and over the last three seasons the community has put forth over $53,000 toward the Jayden DeLuca Foundation as well as over $16,000 in all three seasons.

"After a season away, we are very excited to reunite with Karalie and Jeremy DeLuca to partner with their great organization during Heart Month," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "We have been fortunate for the support from the Treasure Valley community to help those who are struggling with heart disease and heart health in Jayden's honor. Heart disease, especially in children, have a large impact on families, and the Steelheads are happy to do our part to help spread the word and aid those in need."

This is the second of only three jerseys auctions during the 2021-22 season. During the first auction on January 28 and 29, Steelheads fans contributed a record-breaking $34,200 toward St. Luke's Breast Care Services during Pink In The Rink Weekend. The final jersey auction of the year will be Marvel Super Hero Night on March 26.

The Steelheads and Railers begin their weekend on Wednesday with another $2 Beer Wednesday to open the three-game weekend. On Friday, it's Delta Dental Night with dental hygiene kits being given out to fans at the door upon entry to the game.

Tickets for all three games are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling the Idaho Central Arena Box Office at 208-331-TIXS. The Box Office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:10 p.m. hosting the Worcester Railers. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

