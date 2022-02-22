Growlers See Streak Snapped against Thunder

The Newfoundland Growlers winning streak stopped at seven games as they fell 4-3 against the Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday evening at Cool Insuring Arena.

After Growlers goaltender Keith Petruzzelli was forced into making several key saves in the early goings, it would be almost all Newfoundland for the rest of the opening frame as they outshot Adirondack 16-4 in the first period.

Ryan Chyzowski made sure the offensive pressure didn't go to waste as he and Jeremy McKenna connected beautifully on a 3-on-1 scenario with Chyzowski providing the finishing touch to make it 1-0 Growlers with 13:50 remaining in the 1st - a lead they'd take into the first intermission.

Sebastian Vidmar replied for the Thunder with 5:12 left to go in the second period as he beat Petruzzelli high to the glove side following a scramble in front of the Newfoundland net.

Just as the Growlers killed off a lengthy 5-on-3 opportunity for the Thunder to open the third period, Tyler Irvine found himself alone at the back door to make it 2-1 Adirondack with 18:05 left in the third period.

Zach O'Brien and Luke Bafia both found the back of the net for Newfoundland in the span of 52 seconds midway through the 3rd to give the visitors a 3-2 advantage.

That lead would be short lived however as the Thunder replied with a quick pair of their own as Patrick Grasso scored on consecutive shifts with 10:47 and 9:25 left in regulation to put Adirondack ahead 4-3.

Despite a decent push late from the Growlers, the Thunder would hold on for the 4-3 win.

Quick Hits

Luke Bafia recorded his first goal as a Growler with his third period tally.

Newfoundland last lost a game way back on February 5 against the Reading Royals.

These two sides square off once again on Wednesday night.

Three Stars

1. ADK - P. Grasso

2. ADK - T. Irvine

3. ADK - B. Kasel

