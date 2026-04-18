"LEVEL AGAIN and It's BRANDON DAYES!!!"

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Loudoun United FC and Louisville City FC played to a 3-3 draw at Segra Field on Friday night in a contest that saw both sides hold leads and Loudoun's Thorleifur Úlfarsson strike twice for the hosts before Evan Davila earned a point for LouCity with a second-half equalizer.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2026

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