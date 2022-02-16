L'Esperance Scores Twice as Stars Beat Griffins

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, never trailed Wednesday in a 3-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars found a way to score first just 3:48 into the game when Joel L'Esperance tipped a Ryan Shea shot past Griffins goaltender Calvin Pickard. Grand Rapids received three first period power plays and converted on the third one when Ryan Murphy skated into the slot and lifted a backhander over the blocker of Adam Scheel. The teams went into the first intermission tied 1-1.

Midway through the middle frame, Jordan Kawaguchi gave the Stars the lead again when he cleaned up a rebound in the crease for his first goal of the year. Curtis McKenzie picked up the primary assist to reach 350 points in his nine-year professional career. Texas carried a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Texas held Grand Rapids to just four shots in the final period and L'Esperance added his second of the game for some insurance, sealing the Stars' 3-1 win.

Texas finishes off an eight-game homestand Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. against the San Jose Barracuda at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. It's Pink in the Rink Weekend, presented by Baylor Scott & White, and tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

