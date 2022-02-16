Mitchell Leads IceHogs to Comeback, Shootout Win over Wild

ROCKFORD, IL- The Rockford IceHogs (20-16-3-1) beat the Iowa Wild (20-17-3-3) 3-2 to continue a three-game win streak Tuesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center thanks to a late comeback effort led by IceHogs defenseman Ian Mitchell.

With the IceHogs trailing 2-1 with nearly three minutes left to play and a 6-on-5, Mitchell fired off a shot to tie the game at 17:02 in the third period. It was Mitchell's fifth goal in the past five games.

After no scoring action overtime, it was once again Mitchell who found the back of the net in the shootout to secure the come-from-behind win for the IceHogs.

It was, however, Rockford that got off to an early lead in the contest. After his return from the Blackhawks, defenseman Jakub Galvas wasted no time getting back into the action. At 15:20 in the opening frame, Galvas took a beautiful pass from forward Carson Gicewicz and fired a wrist shot for Galvas' second goal of the season.

But the Wild responded in the second period when defenseman Brenden Miller beat Soderblom over the shoulder to tie the game at 10:18.

Iowa then took their first lead of the night in the closing frame on a shorthanded goal scored by forward Joseph Cramarossa at 5:07.

Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom kept the IceHogs in the game and in a position to win by turning away 23 shots, including key saves in the third period and no goals allowed in the shootout.

The IceHogs look to keep the win-streak going as they travel to Milwaukee tomorrow to take on the Admirals at 7PM at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Rockford will then travel to Grand Rapids, MI to take on the Griffins on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6PM and then return home for an afternoon matchup with Grand Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 4PM at BMO Harris Bank Center.

