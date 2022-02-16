IceHogs Travel to Milwaukee for Second Midweek Game this Week

Milwaukee, WI - The Rockford IceHogs hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 7PM at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Tonight is the eighth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Key Central Division Standings Points Up for Grabs

The IceHogs and Admirals enter tonight's contest neck-and-neck in the Central Division standings with the IceHogs sitting in fourth place with a .550 winning percentage through 40 games played. The Admirals enter tonight with a .553 winning percentage through 47 games played. An IceHogs weekend sweep of the first place Chicago Wolves on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 paired with a shootout win against the Iowa Wild last night has put them on a three-game win streak heading into tonight.

Racking Up the Points

The IceHogs have combined for eleven goals from five different players in their past three games. Forward Michal Teply had his second multi-goal game of the season on Friday with the first one coming on Jan. 22 vs. the Texas Stars. Forward Mike Hardman tallied in both weekend games and now has three goals and two assists in his last five games. Forward Ian Mitchell also found the back of the net in both games of the home-and-home with Chicago and also tallied the game-tying goal on Tuesday night against Iowa before netting the game-winner in the shootout. Mitchell now has five goals in his last five games.

IceHogs and Admirals Renew Rivalry

The IceHogs are 3-3-1-0 against the Admirals in the head-to-head series this season with the clubs most recently meeting on February 2. Milwaukee has won the last two contests against the IceHogs this season which include a 2-1 overtime win for the Admirals in Milwaukee on Jan. 28 and a 2-0 win in Rockford on Feb. 2.

After tonight's matchup the IceHogs will prepare for third home-and-home series of the month. Rockford will travel to Grand Rapids, MI to take on the Griffins on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6PM and then return home for an afternoon matchup with Grand Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 4PM at BMO Harris Bank Center. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 20-16-3-1 (4th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 24-19-2-2 (3rd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee, 0-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee, 6-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee, 1-2 Loss (OT) Recap & Highlights

Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 2-0 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee

Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee

Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee

Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee

Fri., Apr. 29 at Milwaukee

IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

3-3-1-0

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

66-65-9-10

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Milwaukee: Nashville Predators

