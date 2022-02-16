AHL Hall of Famer John Anderson Joins Condors as Assistant Coach

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that American Hockey League Hall of Fame coach John Anderson has been named an assistant coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. He will be behind the bench tonight as the Condors host the Abbotsford Canucks at 6:30 p.m.

Anderson, 64, was head coach of the Chicago Wolves from 1997-2008 and in that time led the team to four league titles - two International Hockey League Turner Cups (1998, 2000) and two AHL Calder Cups (2002, 2008). He went to on to serve as head coach of the Atlanta Thrashers for two seasons and an assistant coach with the Phoenix Coyotes for two seasons, before returning to lead the Wolves in 2013 to capture another division title in 2013-14. His last coaching position was as an assistant with the Minnesota Wild from 2016-18.

Overall, Anderson ranks fifth in AHL history with 424 victories and is seventh with 788 games behind the bench over 10 seasons in the AHL as a head coach. In addition to the two Calder Cups, he also won three division titles, had seven 40-win campaigns, and four 100-point seasons in addition to coaching two AHL All-Star Classics. He was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2019.

As a player, Anderson spent 12 seasons in the NHL (1977-1989) with Toronto, Quebec, and Hartford.

