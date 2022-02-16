Toronto Marlies Return to Action vs. Utica

February 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies return to action on Wednesday night when they host the Utica Comets. This is the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. Both teams have won one game each.

The Marlies are playing their first game in 10 days on Wednesday. Before the All-Star break, the Marlies had won four straight games. Utica are coming off of a 2-1 loss to Cleveland on Saturday. Utica currently sits first in the North Division, while the Marlies are right behind them in second.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Brett Seney who leads the team in points with 31, and Joey Anderson who leads the team in goals with 14. On the Comets' side, Fabian Zetterlund leads the team with 34 points.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, AHLTV and NHL Network. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

