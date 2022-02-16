Eagles Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Henderson

February 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Henderson forward Paul Cotter scored the game-winning goal midway through the second period, while goaltender Dylan Ferguson turned aside 35 of the 37 shots he faced, as the Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-2 on Tuesday. Cal Burke and Dennis Gilbert each found the back of the net in the loss for the Eagles.

It would only take 30 seconds for Henderson to claim the first goal of the game, as defenseman Daniil Miromanov buried a wrister from the blue line to give the Silver Knights a 1-0 edge.

A 3-on-1 rush just minutes later would see Henderson forward Reid Duke beat Eagles goalie Trent Miner from the right-wing circle to stretch the Silver Knights lead to 2-0 at the 6:22 mark of the first period.

Colorado would finally stem the tide when forward Cal Burke tipped a puck in the low slot to light the lamp and slice the deficit to 2-1 with 3:45 remaining in the opening frame. Colorado would go on to outshoot Henderson 15-5 in the period, as the Silver Knights carried their 2-1 advantage into the first intermission.

Matching minors to Gage Quinney and Ryan Wagner early in the second period would lead to two minutes of 4-on-4 hockey and the Eagles would take advantage of the open ice. Forward Dylan Sikura snapped a pass to defenseman Dennis Gilbert who was streaking through the left-wing circle and snapped a wrister into the back of the net. The goal was Gilbert's fifth of the season and tied the game at 2-2 at the 7:09 mark of the second stanza.

Henderson would reclaim the lead when forward Paul Cotter steered a centering feed in the low slot past Miner to put the Silver Knights back on top, 3-2 with 8:15 remaining in the middle frame.

Still trailing 3-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would continue to apply pressure throughout the final 20 minutes of regulation. Henderson shut down a pair of Eagles power plays late in the final frame and forced Colorado to pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker in the final 90 seconds. The Eagles would not be able to generate the equalizer in the waning moments, falling by a final score of 3-2.

Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 26 shots, as Colorado finished the night 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and 0-for-4 on the power play.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday, February 16th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.