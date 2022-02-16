Penguins Weekly
February 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
With 32 games left, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the midst of playoff hunt
PENGUINS WEEKLY - Penguins (19-20-2-3) continue to play crucial division games this week
Penguins Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Feb. 9 - PENGUINS 1 at Rochester 3
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton smothered its opponent and allowed only seven shots total in the second and third periods, but three of those shots went in. Pierre-Olivier Joseph notched the Penguins' only goal 69 seconds into the game.
Friday, Feb. 11 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Belleville 2
The Penguins suffered another narrow loss after Senators goalie Filip Gustavsson shut the door in the third period. In his first game back from NHL recall, Valtteri Puustinen tallied his side's lone goal.
Saturday, Feb. 12 - PENGUINS 3 at Lehigh Valley 2
A bounce-back win against a fierce, in-state rival, the Penguins used a trio of early-period goals to trounce the Phantoms. Taylor Fedun and Nathan Légaré scored 34 seconds apart in the first two minutes of the middle frame, and Joseph lit the lamp for the game-winner at 2:14 of the third period.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 - PENGUINS 4 at Charlotte 5
A back-and-forth game ended with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton stunned in photo-finish loss at Charlotte. The Penguins erased a two-goal deficit in the third period, only for the Checkers to tally the winner with 91 seconds left in regulation.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Feb. 16 - PENGUINS at Charlotte
The Penguins look for revenge against the Checkers, the same team that snatched two points from them the night before. Charlotte is 4-1-1-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.
Saturday, Feb. 19 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield
The Penguins host the Thunderbirds for Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife. Springfield owns first place in the Atlantic, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 3-0-0-1 against the T-Birds this season.
Ice Chips
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph has eight goals, tied for first among AHL defensemen.
- Joseph has nine points (5G-4A) in his last eight games.
- Having opened the scoring six times this season, Valtteri Puustinen leads the AHL in first goals.
- The Penguins' penalty kill is 83.1 percent on the road, ninth in the AHL.
- Matt Bartkowski played in his 400th AHL game on Tuesday.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Springfield 45 25 14 5 1 56 .622
2. Hartford 42 23 13 4 2 52 .619
3. Hershey 45 24 15 3 3 54 .600
4. Providence 38 19 13 3 3 44 .579
5. Charlotte 44 24 18 2 0 50 .568
6. PENGUINS 44 19 20 2 3 43 .489
7. Lehigh Valley 43 17 18 6 2 42 .488
8. Bridgeport 46 17 20 5 4 43 .467
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Valtteri Puustinen 43 15 15 30
Alex Nylander 43 15 12 27
Pierre-Olivier Joseph 36 8 17 25
Félix Robert 39 10 11 21
Sam Poulin 40 6 14 20
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Louis Domingue^ 10 3-4-2 2.69 .918 0
Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0
Alex D'Orio 15 6-7-1 2.67 .901 1
Tommy Nappier* 13 5-6-2 3.16 .888 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Feb. 16 Charlotte BoJangles' Coliseum 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 19 Springfield PPL Center 6:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Wed, Feb. 9 (D) Niclas Almari Reassigned by PIT to Lukko
Fri, Feb. 11 (RW) Valtteri Puustinen Reassigned from PIT
Fri, Feb. 11 (C) Michael Chaput Reassigned from PIT
