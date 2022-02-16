Penguins Weekly

February 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







With 32 games left, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the midst of playoff hunt

PENGUINS WEEKLY - Penguins (19-20-2-3) continue to play crucial division games this week

Penguins Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Feb. 9 - PENGUINS 1 at Rochester 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton smothered its opponent and allowed only seven shots total in the second and third periods, but three of those shots went in. Pierre-Olivier Joseph notched the Penguins' only goal 69 seconds into the game.

Friday, Feb. 11 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Belleville 2

The Penguins suffered another narrow loss after Senators goalie Filip Gustavsson shut the door in the third period. In his first game back from NHL recall, Valtteri Puustinen tallied his side's lone goal.

Saturday, Feb. 12 - PENGUINS 3 at Lehigh Valley 2

A bounce-back win against a fierce, in-state rival, the Penguins used a trio of early-period goals to trounce the Phantoms. Taylor Fedun and Nathan Légaré scored 34 seconds apart in the first two minutes of the middle frame, and Joseph lit the lamp for the game-winner at 2:14 of the third period.

Tuesday, Feb. 15 - PENGUINS 4 at Charlotte 5

A back-and-forth game ended with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton stunned in photo-finish loss at Charlotte. The Penguins erased a two-goal deficit in the third period, only for the Checkers to tally the winner with 91 seconds left in regulation.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 16 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

The Penguins look for revenge against the Checkers, the same team that snatched two points from them the night before. Charlotte is 4-1-1-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

Saturday, Feb. 19 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield

The Penguins host the Thunderbirds for Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife. Springfield owns first place in the Atlantic, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 3-0-0-1 against the T-Birds this season.

Ice Chips

- Pierre-Olivier Joseph has eight goals, tied for first among AHL defensemen.

- Joseph has nine points (5G-4A) in his last eight games.

- Having opened the scoring six times this season, Valtteri Puustinen leads the AHL in first goals.

- The Penguins' penalty kill is 83.1 percent on the road, ninth in the AHL.

- Matt Bartkowski played in his 400th AHL game on Tuesday.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Springfield 45 25 14 5 1 56 .622

2. Hartford 42 23 13 4 2 52 .619

3. Hershey 45 24 15 3 3 54 .600

4. Providence 38 19 13 3 3 44 .579

5. Charlotte 44 24 18 2 0 50 .568

6. PENGUINS 44 19 20 2 3 43 .489

7. Lehigh Valley 43 17 18 6 2 42 .488

8. Bridgeport 46 17 20 5 4 43 .467

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 43 15 15 30

Alex Nylander 43 15 12 27

Pierre-Olivier Joseph 36 8 17 25

Félix Robert 39 10 11 21

Sam Poulin 40 6 14 20

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue^ 10 3-4-2 2.69 .918 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Alex D'Orio 15 6-7-1 2.67 .901 1

Tommy Nappier* 13 5-6-2 3.16 .888 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 16 Charlotte BoJangles' Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 19 Springfield PPL Center 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Wed, Feb. 9 (D) Niclas Almari Reassigned by PIT to Lukko

Fri, Feb. 11 (RW) Valtteri Puustinen Reassigned from PIT

Fri, Feb. 11 (C) Michael Chaput Reassigned from PIT

PENGUINS WEEKLY - Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.