Regula and Soderblom Recalled to Blackhawks, Morris Returns to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom and defenseman Alec Regula from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and re-assigned goaltender Cale Morris to Rockford.

Soderblom stopped 23 of 25 shots and all three shootout attempts last night in Rockford's 3-2 win over the Iowa Wild. Regula shares second on the club in assists (15) and ranks fourth in points (17) in 25 games with the IceHogs this season.

