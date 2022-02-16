Blues Assign D Scott Perunovich to T-Birds for Conditioning

ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues announced today that they have assigned defenseman Scott Perunovich to the Springfield Thunderbirds for conditioning.

Originally a second-round pick by the Blues in the 2018 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old Perunovich has tallied six assists in 19 NHL games with St. Louis.

Prior to his first NHL recall by St. Louis, Perunovich excelled in Springfield, tallying points in each of the 12 games he played with the Thunderbirds. His two goals and 18 assists in those dozen games placed him atop the AHL defense scoring leaderboard at the time of his recall. His 12-game point streak is also the longest in Thunderbirds club history. Perunovich was recognized as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 24 when he notched a goal and five assists over a three-game weekend that saw Springfield go 2-0-1.

Perunovich last played for St. Louis on Jan. 15 against Toronto and has since been sidelined due to injury. He will join the Thunderbirds ahead of their two-game road swing in Pennsylvania this weekend, as Springfield visits Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. before winding out the back-to-back set with a 3:05 p.m. contest at Lehigh Valley on Sunday. The T-Birds enter the weekend sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 25-14-5-1.

