The Bridgeport Report: Week 17

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (17-20-5-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, returned from a six-day break on Friday and recorded three points in three games since.

Jeff Kubiak led the way with three points (all assists) during that span, while Chris Terry, Otto Koivula and Andy Andreoff each scored once and added an assist. Between the pipes, both Ken Appleby and Cory Schneider logged ice time, as the Islanders went head-to-head against the Charlotte Checkers and Rochester Americans.

The Islanders sit eighth in the Atlantic Division standings (.467) with 26 games left in the regular season. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins currently hold the sixth and final playoff spot (.489). Full AHL standings.

The Islanders made their final trip of the season to Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday and grinded out a 4-3 win against the fifth-place Checkers (23-18-2-0) at Bojangles Coliseum. Bridgeport scored three times in the third period, including twice in the span of 10 seconds, while Schneider (5-9-2) made 32 saves in this third consecutive start. Arnaud Durandeau capitalized on a Checkers' turnover to bury the game-winning goal in the final seven minutes, 10 seconds after Terry's team-leading 14th goal of the season and team-best fourth on the power play.

Less than 24 hours later, the offense dried up in a 2-0 setback to the Checkers in their rematch on Saturday. Appleby (0-3-3) made 35 saves and held the home team scoreless for more than 57 minutes, but a power-play tally from Scott Wilson at 17:08 of the third period proved to be the difference. It was the first time Bridgeport had been blanked this season and the first time overall since Mar. 10, 2021. Charlotte netminder and Connecticut native Spencer Knight (3-1-0) stopped all 25 shots he faced.

Looking to bounce back on Tuesday, the Islanders responded from two different one-goal deficits to log a point against the Rochester Americans (24-15-3-2), but fell in overtime, 3-2, to open a three-game homestand. Andreoff and Paul Thompson both scored for the Islanders, and Appleby made 27 saves. It was Bridgeport's first matchup against Rochester in nearly three years and their first tilt at Webster Bank Arena since Oct. 14, 2018.

Despite the setback to Rochester, the Islanders have recorded points in three straight home games and continue their homestand this weekend with back-to-back contests against the Hershey Bears (Saturday, 7 p.m.) and Hartford Wolf Pack (Sunday, 3 p.m.). Both games can be seen online via AHLTV.

The Week Ahead

Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. Hershey Bears (7 p.m.) - The Islanders host Hershey for the first time this season on Frontline Workers Night at Webster Bank Arena. Help us recognize and celebrate our frontline heroes right here in Connecticut, complete with a Touch-A-Truck event on the plaza and an exclusive Yale New Haven Health giveaway when doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

Sunday, Feb. 20 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (3 p.m.) - The Nutmeg State rivalry heats up again this Sunday with the eighth of 10 meetings between the Islanders and Wolf Pack this season. It's also A Day at the Office and kid's tickets are just $10 at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office for those 11 and younger. Click here for tickets!

Ice Chips

Streak Ends at a Dozen: The Islanders have dropped back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 1-2, ending a stretch of 12 straight contests in which they alternated wins and losses. It tied a franchise record for rotating wins and losses, which the club also did from Nov. 12, 2010 - Dec. 4, 2010. Bridgeport is 6-4-2-1 in its last 13 games.

Thompson Turns It Up: Paul Thompson has four points in his last five games (two goals, two assists), his most productive stretch offensively this season. The veteran forward registered his fifth goal of the season in Tuesday's setback to the Amerks, which came just 10 seconds into the third period and ultimately forced overtime. It was Bridgeport's quickest goal to begin a period all season.

Kubiak Continues to Roll: Jeff Kubiak has seven points in his last eight games (one goal, six assists) and 11 points since Jan. 8th. In addition to his offensive gains, he has been responsible all over the ice and continues to lead the Islanders with a plus-12 rating. Kubiak has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and two game-winning goals in 31 appearances this season, sitting five points shy of his career high set back in 2018-19.

Up the Apple Tree: Ken Appleby is still looking for his first win in the AHL this season, but his numbers indicate it shouldn't be that way. His .929 save percentage is second among all AHL goaltenders who have played in at least six games this season, and his 2.30 GAA is seventh in that category. He's made 35 or more saves in three of his six appearances and hasn't allowed more than three goals in an AHL outing this year. The 26-year-old from North Bay, ON, was an ECHL All-Star this season, and has a 7-9-1 record, 3.00 GAA and .916 save percentage in 17 games with Worcester.

Quick Hits: Tuesday's game was the Islanders' first against a North Division team since Dec. 12th vs. Belleville... Bridgeport is 13-18-3-4 within the Atlantic Division and 4-2-2-0 against the North... Parker Wotherspoon is third in the AHL and leads all defensemen in penalty minutes (92)... Jakub Skarek is fifth among AHL goalies in minutes played (1,500:57)... Robin Salo returned to Bridgeport's lineup on Friday and had one assist in three games... Cory Schneider was recalled by the New York Islanders (NHL) on emergency on Monday.

Team Leaders

Goals: Chris Terry (14)

Assists: Otto Koivula (22)

Points: Chris Terry (33)

Plus/Minus: Jeff Kubiak (+12)

Penalty Minutes: Parker Wotherspoon (92)

Shots: Chris Terry (128)

Power-Play Goals: Chris Terry (4)

Shorthanded Goals: Cole Bardreau (1)

Games Played: Kyle MacLean (45)

Wins: Jakub Skarek (12)

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (17-20-6) finished a four-game road trip with a 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center last night. Kyle Palmieri scored twice, and former Bridgeport forward Anders Lee added his 13th goal of the season, but the Islanders dropped their third straight game in regulation and went 1-3-0 on the trip. Lee has two goals and four points in his last four games. New York returns to action tomorrow night with a 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop against the Boston Bruins at UBS Arena.

