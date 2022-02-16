Comets Beaten by Marlies, Lose 6-2
February 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets took to ice against their divisional opponent, the Toronto Marlies, and in their third matchup between the two clubs the home team Marlies took advantage of a good start and the Comets skated away with a 6-2 defeat.
In the first period, the home team started off the scoring and they did it on the power-play. While the Comets were shorthanded, Marlies forward Nick Ritchie fired a wrist shot just inside the left post and into the cage behind goaltender Akira Schmid at 12:34. Later, the Marlies did it again on the man-advantage and it was Alex Steeves shot that sailed over the blocker of Schmid and into the net at 17:53. When the first period ended, the Comets were down 2-0.
In the middle frame, the Comets got on the board when Fabian Zetterlund blasted a one-timer on a lovely pass by defenseman Robbie Russo past Marlies goalie Erik Kallgren at 1:24. But, the Comets allowed the subsequent two goals after a tally by Joseph Blandisi on a deflection of a Nick Robertson shot at 3:12 was followed by a breakaway goal from Jack Kopacka at 4:23. At the end of the second, Utica was down 4-1.
In the final period of regulation, the Marlies added another goal but so did the Comets when rookie sensation Alex Holtz struck for his 17 of the season on a pass from Chase DeLeo that Holtz sent over the catching glove of Kallgren and into the net. The game ended with a 6-2 defeat.
The Comets are back in action Friday night against the Rochester Americans at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank puck drop. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.
