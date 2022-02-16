Providence Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to One-Year AHL Contract Extension

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, February 16, that the team has signed forward Justin Brazeau to a one-year American Hockey League contract extension.

Brazeau, 24, has played in 19 games with Providence this season, scoring six goals and adding two assists for eight points. His six goals rank tied for the eighth-most on the P-Bruins.

The New Liskeard, Ontario native has appeared in 41 career AHL games, totaling 10 goals and three assists for 13 points. Brazeau began the 2021-22 season with the ECHL's Maine Mariners and appeared in 18 games, scoring 10 goals and adding 10 assists for 20 points, before being called up to Providence.

