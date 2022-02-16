Providence Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to One-Year AHL Contract Extension
February 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, February 16, that the team has signed forward Justin Brazeau to a one-year American Hockey League contract extension.
Brazeau, 24, has played in 19 games with Providence this season, scoring six goals and adding two assists for eight points. His six goals rank tied for the eighth-most on the P-Bruins.
The New Liskeard, Ontario native has appeared in 41 career AHL games, totaling 10 goals and three assists for 13 points. Brazeau began the 2021-22 season with the ECHL's Maine Mariners and appeared in 18 games, scoring 10 goals and adding 10 assists for 20 points, before being called up to Providence.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2022
- Providence Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to One-Year AHL Contract Extension - Providence Bruins
- COVID-19 Protocol Update - Stockton Heat
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- AHL Hall of Famer John Anderson Joins Condors as Assistant Coach - Bakersfield Condors
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 17 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Toronto Marlies Return to Action vs. Utica - Toronto Marlies
- Regula and Soderblom Recalled to Blackhawks, Morris Returns to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Travel to Milwaukee for Second Midweek Game this Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Darren Raddysh to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Assign D Scott Perunovich to T-Birds for Conditioning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Eagles Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Mitchell Leads IceHogs to Comeback, Shootout Win over Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Wins, 3-2, against Colorado - Henderson Silver Knights
- Griffins Hold off Stars, 2-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wild Fall to IceHogs in a Shootout, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to One-Year AHL Contract Extension
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-1
- P-Bruins Force Overtime Late, Beat Amerks, 3-2
- P-Bruins Beat Penguins, 2-1, in Overtime
- Providence Bruins Fall to Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-1