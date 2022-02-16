Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Belleville Senators 5 - Phantoms 0

The opener in the six-game homestand was a shutout loss against the B-Sens. Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves while former Flyer Michael Del Zotto had one goal and two assists. It was the first home shutout against the Phantoms in over two years since December 29, 2019

Friday, February 11, 2022

Phantoms 6 - Hershey Bears 3

The Phantoms did more with less by scoring 6 goals on only 14 shots in doubling-up the Bears. The night set a new team Lehigh Valley record for fewest shots in a game. Matt Strome racked up three points in the first period on one goal and two assists.

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3 - Phantoms 2

Lehigh Valley's late comeback effort fell short as the Phantoms ran out of time against the Penguins. Maksim Sushko pulled the Phantoms to within a goal with under 5:00 left and Lehigh Valley was pressing for an equalizer but Penguins' goalie Tommy Nappier hung on. Kirill Ustimenko had 30 saves in the Lehigh Valley net including several dazzlers.

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Phantoms 3 - Hershey Bears 2

Morgan Frost scored a late tie-breaking goal with just more than 4:00 remaining to break a 1-1 deadlock. Cal O'Reilly's long empty-netter was the cherry on top before the Bears scored an inconsequential goal with just one second remaining. Lehigh Valley improved to 5-1-1 against Hershey.

Upcoming

Saturday, February 19, 2022 (7:05) - Phantoms vs. Utica Comets (PPL CENTER)

Lehigh Valley (17-18-8) takes on the top team in the AHL when the Utica Comets (28-8-5) arrive on Hockey is For Everyone Night. The Comets began the season with a league-record 13-0-0 start breaking the former 12-0-0 standard by Rochester in 1984.

The affiliate of the New Jersey Devils had only 7 wins all of last season when the team was the Binghamton Devils. Hard-shooting first-rounder Alexander Holtz is second among active AHL rookies with 16 goals. Akira Schmid is the top goalie in the league at 12-1-2, 1.88, .938. Utica leads the conference in offense (3.7 goals per game) AND defense (2.6 goals allowed) in a dominating run so far. The last time these two teams met on New Year's Eve, the Phantoms put together an incredible comeback after falling behind 4-0 and 5-1. Hayden Hodgson scored twice and Cal O'Reilly slammed home the overtime winner in the thrilling 6-5 win.

Sunday, February 20 (3:05) - Phantoms vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (PPL CENTER)

It's another first-place team arriving to PPL Center when Atlantic Division leading Springfield (25-14-6) arrives. The T-Birds have won three straight to vault past Hershey and Hartford into the top spot. Talented defenseman Scott Perunovich has returned from an extended stay with St. Louis. The former Hobey Baker winner at Minn-Duluth had two assists in his last AHL game on Novemer 13 in Springfield's overtime win in Allentown. Former Hershey Bear Nathan Walker had a natural hat trick against the Phantoms on January 29 in Springfield and also had a hattie in the NHL this season with St. Louis. Former Canadiens prospect Charlie Lindgren has gone 13-2-1, 2.38, .919

News and Notes:

- Lehigh Valley has gone 14-7-3 in its last 24 games after a beginning that saw just three wins in the first 19 games at 3-11-5.

- The Phantoms are 2-2-0 on their six-game homestand which is the longest of the season for the team

- Adam Clendening played his 500th pro game last Saturday

- Cal O'Reilly has a three-game goal streak and is second on the team with 12 goals just one behind Hayden Hodgson who has 13

- The Phantoms have points in 10 of their last 13 home games (8-3-2)

Recent Transactions

Feb 10 - Add Kirill Ustimenko (G), Reassigned by PHI from Reading

Feb 11 - Delete Jackson Cates (F), Recalled to Philadelphia

Feb 12 - Add Mason Millman (D), Reassigned by PHI from Reading

Feb 12 - Add Brad Morrison (F), Recalled from Reading

Feb 12 - Add Alexis D'Aoust (F), Signed to PTO

Feb 13 - Add Jackson Cates (F), Returned from Philadelphia

Team Scoring Leaders

Cal O'Reilly 12-21-33

Adam Clendening 5-23-28

Hayden Hodgson 13-10-23

Garrett Wilson 11-12-23

Morgan Frost 5-13-18

Egor Zamula 3-14-17

x - Gerry Mayhew 9-7-16

Linus Sandin 6-8-14

Goaltending Leaders

Pat Nagle 7-0-3, 2.37, .911

Felix Sandstrom 8-11-3, 3.04, .894

Garrett Metcalf 2-1-1, 3.48, .882

Kirill Ustimenko 0-2-0, 3.57, .891

Upcoming Schedule:

Saturday, February 19 vs. Utica Comets (7:05) - HOCKEY IS FOR EVERYONE, Saturday Night Hockey Live

Sunday, February 20 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (3:05) - meLVin's BIRTHDAY!!!

Wednesday, February 23 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7:05)

Friday, February 25 at Cleveland Monsters (7:00)

Saturday, February 26 at Cleveland Monsters (1:00)

Wednesday, March 2 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins (7:05)

Friday, March 4 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers (7:05) -25th Anniversary Weekend

Saturday, March 5 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers (7:05) - 25th Anniversary Weekend, Saturday Night Hockey Live

Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!

Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.

