Henderson Wins, 3-2, against Colorado

February 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-2, on Feb. 15 at Budweiser Event Center

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The contest began with a quick goal from Daniil Miromanov just 30-seconds into the first frame. Reid Duke took advantage of an odd-man rush, earning the second goal for Henderson. Callahan Burke put the Eagles on the board with a late first period goal, ending the frame 2-1 for the Silver Knights. Dennis Gilbert tied the contest midway into the second frame. Paul Cotter found the back of the net to put Henderson back in front for the second time tonight and secured the victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights return to Budweiser Event Center tomorrow, Feb. 16 at 6:05 p.m. PT to take on the Colorado Eagles. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.