COVID-19 Protocol Update

STOCKTON, Calif. - In accordance with updates to state and county requirements, the Stockton Heat announce today an update to COVID-19 safety policies in place at Stockton Arena, effective immediately.

All guests will be required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours of puck drop to enter the arena. If showing proof of a negative test, the window remains 48 hours prior to puck drop for a PCR test and 24 hours for an antigen test. Home tests will not be accepted for proof of negative result, per state guidance.

Vaccinated patrons will no longer be required to wear masks while attending events. Unvaccinated patrons will still be required to wear masks at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

For information on where to get vaccinated or tested, visit the California Department of Public Health website or SJReady.org.

