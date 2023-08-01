Lehigh Valley Uses Big Inning to Upend Bisons 10-7

ALLENTOWN, PA - After five no-hit innings from the Buffalo Bisons pitching staff, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs used a nine-run bottom of the sixth to defeat the Bisons 10-7 on Tuesday night at at Coca-Cola Park.

The Bisons threatened in the top of the first inning, as Spencer Horwitz and Orelvis Martinez drew walks with two outs to put a runner in scoring position. Addison Barger lined out to second base to end the Herd's scoring opportunity and keep the game scoreless.

After a lead-off walk to Kody Clemens in the bottom of the first inning, Hayden Juenger settled in and set down the next three batters in order while striking out two.

Juenger continued his solid outing in the bottom of the second inning as he retired the side in order.

The Bisons plated the first run of the game in the top of the third inning as Barger doubled to left field to drive in Nathan Lukes and Davis Schneider. The clutch two-out double gave the Herd a 2-0 advantage.

Junior Fernandez came on in relief in the bottom of the third inning and retired the IronPigs in order 1-2-3.

The IronPigs threatened in the bottom of the fourth inning as Weston Wilson worked a walk and stole second base to lead-off the inning. After Aramis Garcia was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second, Yosver Zulueta bared down to snub the IronPigs scoring chance.

The Bisons would add to their lead in the top of the sixth inning. The bases were loaded for Cam Eden as he reached on an error with two outs and two runners scored. Lukes singled to center field to drive in Eden and Tyler Heineman, extending the Herds lead to 6-0.

After being no-hit for the first five innings of the game, the IronPigs offense awoke in the bottom of the sixth inning. Garcia hit a home run to right field with two runners on to cut the Bisons lead in half, 6-3.

Scott Kingery came up with the bases loaded and hit a grand slam to left center field, giving the IronPigs their first lead of the game, 7-6. After a double from Esteban Quiroz, Clemens hit a two-run home run to right field to make the score 9-6 in favor of Lehigh Valley.

In the bottom of the seventh inning Drew Ellis hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Simon Muzziotti, giving the IronPigs a 10-6 advantage.

The Bisons were determined to make a comeback in the top of the eighth inning. Mason McCoy worked a walk to lead off the inning. After a walk to Tanner Morris, the Bisons were in a prime position to score. Solid pitching from the IronPigs prevented the Bisons from scoring a run.

The Bisons would plate another run in the top of the ninth inning. The bases were loaded for McCoy as he singled to third base and drove in Schneider, cutting Lehigh Valley's lead to 10-7. However, a double play ended the game with a runner left stranded in scoring position.

Tuesday night, the Bisons are set to face Lehigh Valley for game two of their six-game series. After tonight's win, Buffalo and the IronPigs are tied for the top spot in the International League second half standings.

