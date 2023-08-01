Indians to Host Native American Heritage Night on Friday, August 11

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana will be recognized before and during the game on Native American Heritage Night on Friday, Aug. 11, at Victory Field.

Ceremonies will include drums, dancing, a land acknowledgement plaque dedication, educational opportunities and recognition of Miami veterans. Although the night focuses on the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana, all Native Americans are welcome to join in a celebration of rich heritage and culture.

"It will be an honor to host Chief Buchanan, the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana and all Native Americans at Victory Field for a night of recognition," said Bruce Schumacher, Indianapolis Indians Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to educating our fans and honoring those upon whose ancestral lands Victory Field is built."

Native American Heritage Night will begin with a smudge ceremony by the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana from 6-6:30 PM in the Center Field Plaza. The Miami Nation Ceremonial Drum will be cleansed with sage to invoke a meaningful and harmonious start before a short drum song is played. It will be moved to the field for a veteran drum song before the national anthem and will return to the Center Field Plaza during the game for fans to observe and learn more.

"The Indianapolis Indians have been an outstanding partner of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana over the last six months, and we look forward to uplifting that partnership during Native American Heritage Night," said Brian Buchanan, Chief of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana. "We are excited to educate fans on the Miami's culture and traditions while our veterans are appropriately and deservedly recognized during the game."

In addition to the smudge ceremony, a land acknowledgement plaque will be presented to Chief Buchanan pregame to acknowledge his leadership and the Indians' partnership with the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana. The land acknowledgement is read aloud before every home game. Further, the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana and Susan Charlesworth from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will have Native American artifacts, art and basketry for viewing to add to the cultural experience, and Miami veterans will be recognized during an inning break.

According to the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana, one of the 100 largest tribes in the United States, it is the only continuously functioning, treaty-recognized tribe in the country that is not considered a tribe by the federal government.

Federal recognition efforts continue today as tribal officials work on state and national levels to regain the respect and status the Miami of Indiana deserves.

Gates open at 6 PM, and first pitch is at 7:05 PM.

