Knights Lose Tuesday's Opener to Tides 6-3

(NORFOLK, VA) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-day, seven-game road series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 6-3 on Tuesday night from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA.

Charlotte third baseman Lenyn Sosa launched his 16th home run of the season, a solo shot in the top of the ninth inning. Designated hitter Víctor Reyes drove home one of Charlotte's three runs in the game. The RBI double by Reyes in Charlotte's two-run, sixth inning was good for his team-leading 69th RBI of the season. Reyes also led the way with two hits and bumped his batting average up to a team-high .301 on the season. In all, the Knights managed three runs on seven hits in the game one loss to Tides.

Charlotte LHP Garrett Davila started the game and tossed seven strong innings. Davila allowed just two runs on three hits over his seven innings. He did not factor in the decision.

Tuesday's game was knotted at 2-2 until the bottom of the eighth inning when the Tides scored four runs off reliever Jordan Leasure (0-1, 27.00). Leasure, who was acquired by the Chicago White Sox in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 28, gave up two earned runs (four runs total) in his Charlotte Knights debut (0.2 innings pitched).

Offensively for the Tides, Connor Norby led the way with two hits, a home run and two RBI. The home run, a first inning blast off Davila, was Norby's 15th of the season.

The Knights will continue the seven-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Wednesday with a doubleheader. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch of game one is set for 5:35 p.m. from Harbor Park on Wednesday.

