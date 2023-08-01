White Sox 2023 Draft Picks Visit Truist Field

On July 19, the Chicago White Sox brought their 2023 draft signees to Truist Field, giving them a glimpse of their award-winning Triple-A ballpark.

White Sox top selections such as Jacob Gonzalez, Grant Taylor, Seth Keener, Calvin Harris and many more all got to experience what the fans get to see at Truist Field.

The ballpark gave strong impressions to the young prospects, including Harris, a fourth-round draft pick and 2022 College World Series-winner out of Ole Miss. The game gave the fans plenty to cheer about, with the Knights hitting three home runs, giving off strong impressions to the new prospects.

When asked about the facility, Harris was more thrilled with the place.

"Really well, been very impressed by the stadium and the fans," said Harris.

When considering the opportunity to play in one of the premier ballparks in Minor League Baseball, Harris, the 2023 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Semifinalist, said it is on his list of things to accomplish in his professional career.

"Really excited! That's the first emotion that comes to mind. That's always the goal to play here in Charlotte; really fortunate for the opportunity to be able to do so," said Harris.

