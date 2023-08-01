SWB Game Notes - August 1

Rochester Red Wings (49-51, 15-12) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (46-53, 12-13)

Game 100 | Home Game 49 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, August 1, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Jackson Rutledge (1-0, 5.57) vs LHP Edgar Barclay (No Record)

100 DOWN, 49 TO GO- With one cancellation coming in the first half due to smoke causing unhealthy playing conditions, the RailRiders will play in their 100th game of the season tonight. They will have 24 at home and 24 on the road.

WESTBROOK'S WORKING - Jamie Westbrook is well on his way to producing career numbers with the RailRilders. The righty has upped his batting average to .305 on the season with 79 hits in 73 games. On Sunday, he had his 15th home run of the season. The most he has ever had in a summer was 19 back in 2018. Since June, Westbrook is batting .384 with more walks (22) than strikeouts (15). With SWB he mainly plays second and third, but has also appeared in left field.

ALLOWING OFFENSE - The team has played 16 games since returning from the All-Star break. In half of those contests, opponents have scored 10 or more runs against the RailRiders. Since they their run differential -30 scoring 83 runs, while letting up 113. Overall SWB is 2-20 when they allowed eight or more runs across.

LONG BALL AT LAST - The RailRiders are the first team in Minor League Baseball to hit 150 home runs on the season and have 164 this season. Rochester has the third least in Triple-A with just 101 as a team. The New York Yankees have amassed 146, and the Atlanta Braves are the first team to 200. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-three, while six players are in double digits.

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in Triple-A, batting .325 in 18 games played. He has had seven of multi-hit and multi-RBI contests. Pereira has batted in 20 runs on 25 hits, including 5 doubles and 5 homers. The righty has played all three outfield positions. In Somerset, Pereira was batting .291 in 46 total games. There Pereira had 10 doubles and 10 homers.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#2 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#4) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

