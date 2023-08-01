Hens Take MLB Trade Deadline Win Over ICubs

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens took on the Iowa Cubs for the first game of a six-game road series. The MLB trade deadline happened today and many minor league rosters changed but through all the breaking news and biggest trades, the Toledo Mud Hens took a 4-2 victory over the ICubs.

In the top of the first inning, Parker Meadows led off the game with an infield single to get on board for the Hens off of ICubs starter Caleb Killian. In a later at-bat, Meadows stole second base to get himself in scoring position. With two outs and a runner on second, Tyler Nevin floated a single to left field that scored Meadows from second and gave their Mud Hens a 1-0 lead to begin the game.

Throughout the first three innings of the ball game, Mud Hens starter Jack O'Loughlin didn't allow a run and struck out five batters. The single hit he allowed was in the first inning after a two-out single from Jake Slaughter.

The game was held at a 1-0in the fifth inning where the Hens threatened. Johan Camargo led off the inning with a single then Andrew Knapp roped a double off the wall in left field to put runners on second and third with no outs. Kilian was able to bear down and get a strikeout for the first out and then get a fly ball that was caught by the left fielder* Yonathan Perlaza*, Perlaza then fired the ball home to throw out Camargo who tagged from third to end the inning.

O'Loughlin's day finished after pitching five scoreless innings for the Mud Hens. Striking out six ICubs and only allowing one hit during his outing. Will Vest came in from the bullpen to pitch the sixth inning for the Hens. After getting the first two outs of the inning via the strikeout, Vest allowed a two-out walk to Yonathan Perlaza. That two-out walk came back to bite the hens after the next batter Miles Mastrobuoni roped a two-run home run to give the ICubs the lead.

The Mud Hens quickly answered back in the top of the seventh inning after losing the lead. Grant Witherspoon led off the inning with a solo home run to tie the game at two. Following Witherspoon, Johan Camargo went back-to-back to reclaim the lead and go up 3-2.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Mud Hens added some insurance after a lead-off double from Joe Rizzo later proved to be effective after a two-out infield single from Johan Camargo scored Rizzo to make it a 4-2 Hens lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Mud Hens were able to load up the bases with one out in the inning. With the bases loaded, Wenceel Perez smoked a bases clearing triple for the Hens to go up 7-2. Joe Rizzo then singled to score Perez to give the Hens an 8-2 lead headed to the bottom of the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth the Hens went to Miguel Diaz to go up secure the win. Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure the 8-2 win over the ICubs.

NOTABLES:

Jack O'Loughlin: 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 6 K

Tyler Nevin: 1-3, R, RBI, BB

Grant Witherspoon: 1-4, R, RBI, HR

Johan Camargo: 3-4, R, 2 RBI, HR

