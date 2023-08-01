Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, August 1st to Sunday, August 6th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets begin a six-game homestand against the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Boston Red Sox) on Tuesday, August 1st. The homestand features a 12:05 p.m. Wednesday game for Camp Day, a baseball giveaway on Thursday, Marvel Super Hero™ Night on Friday, Wall of Fame Day on Saturday, three nights of fireworks, and more.

Tuesday, August 1st (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Join the Syracuse Mets for Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by Caz Tortilla Co. and The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, August 2nd (12:05 p.m. game, 11:00 a.m. gates) - This Wednesday is Camp Day at NBT Bank Stadium. This special day game is great for summer camps to enjoy afternoon baseball at the ballpark. Summer camps interested in Camp Day tickets can contact Phoebe Langdon at plangdon@syracusemets.com.

Plus, Wednesday home games this season are We Care Wednesdays, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays feature local 501(c)(3) organizations in the park to help promote their cause and raise awareness and money. This week's nonprofits are: CNY Community Arts Center, Cancer Connects Inc., Honor Flight Syracuse, and Humanitarian Organization for Multicultural Experiences.

Thursday, August 3rd (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - It's the greatest invention in the history of baseball: Dollar Thursday. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. House DJ Joe Driscoll plays all game long on the 315 Bullpen Bar.

Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special baseball giveaway, presented by Spinoso Real Estate Group.

After the game, fans can enjoy a special Thursday fireworks extravaganza, sponsored by National Grid.

Friday, August 4th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Start your weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot and 93Q. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket). Meier's Creek Brewery will be the featured local brewery for a "Tap Takeover" at the Hop Spot Beer Garden.

The Syracuse Mets are also celebrating their third Marvel Super Hero™ Night at the ballpark. This Friday, features an appearance from Thor. Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative co-branded Syracuse Mets / 60th Anniversary Avengers Hat, presented by IBEW/NECA.

The Syracuse Mets will wear specialty Thor-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off online (syracusemets.com/auction) to benefit the United Way of CNY.

Saturday, August 5th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - On this Super Saturday, the Syracuse Mets are inducting three members into the Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame. Robert Higgins, Bob Bailor, and Bill Dutch are the Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class of 2023. The trio will be inducted in the afternoon and then honored during the pregame festivities.

2019 Wall of Fame Inductee Ed Kranepool will also be at the game signing autographs, selling copies of his new book and taking photos with fans.

Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an NBT Bank Stadium replica giveaway, presented by NBT Bank.

After the game, fans can enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza to put on exclamation point on the night, also courtesy of NBT Bank.

Sunday, August 6th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

Plus, fans can enjoy Sunday Brunch at the ballpark with a special ticket package for Boozy Brunch at the Ballpark, presented by Deep Eddy Vodka. For $60, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features a rotating menu (Possible items include: French Toast, Belgian Waffles, Frittata's, Fresh Fruit, Salads, Fried Chicken, Sliders), bagels, muffins, bacon, sausage, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Bottomless Mimosas made with Deep Eddy Vodka. Deep Eddy Vodka swag and a full cash bar are also available.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

