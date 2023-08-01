Sounds Beat Bulls 6-4

August 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







NASHVILLE, T.N. -Bulls first baseman Austin Shenton recorded an RBI double and center fielder Kameron Misner knocked two hits including an RBI triple, while Sounds 2B Patrick Dorrian recorded an RBI double and 1B Keston Hiura drove in a 2-run double in Nashville's 6-4 win over Durham on Tuesday evening at First Tennessee Park.

Shenton put the Bulls on the board in the fourth with a double to left field, before RF Ruben Cardenas drove in a run and Misner knocked an RBI triple. The Sounds answered in the sixth frame with Dorrian's RBI double, followed by C Brian Navarreto's ground rule double. Nashville put up three more tallies, including Hiura's 2-run double to extend their lead to 6-3. LF Niko Hulsizer drove in a run in the seventh, bringing the final score to 6-4.

Nashville reliever Eric Lauer (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO) earned the victory, while Ryan Burr (0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO), meanwhile, suffered the defeat.

The two teams are scheduled to face off again on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35pm.

The Bulls return home Tuesday, August 8th for a six-game homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A Affiliate Memphis Redbirds. Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

