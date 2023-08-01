Canines & Cocktails Features Pregame Mixed Drink Sampling on August 13

August 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dog-owners are in for a special treat for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's next Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day at 121 Financial Ballpark. From 12:30-2:30 on Sunday, August 13, the club is hosting Canines & Cocktails, a pregame mixed drink sampling on the Coors Light Tiki Terrace in advance of the Jumbo Shrimp's 3:05 p.m. game against the Norfolk Tides.

For just $35, fans will receive unlimited mixed drink sampling, while supplies last, from 12:30-2:30 p.m., as well as a ticket to the 3:05 p.m. game. Tickets may be purchased via this link online.

Cocktail samples included range from Manifest, Carve, Citrus Distillers, City Gate, Five Sisters, St. Augustine Distillery and more.

Each dog receives free admission to both August 13 events as long as their owner purchases a ticket. Please note dogs are not allowed in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level. There will not be any kiddie pools set up, so fans are highly encouraged to bring a bowl for their four-legged friend.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.