Louisville Can't Keep Up With Indianapolis, Lose 11-3
August 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Louisville Bats fell short to the Indianapolis Indians by a score of 11-3 on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field to close out the series.
Indianapolis added four runs in the first and second innings, taking a 4-0 lead.
The Bats were off to a quiet start but answered in the top of the fourth. Henry Ramous singled on a line drive, followed by a Noelvi Marte double to put them at second and third. TJ Hopkins brought them home with a RBI triple to put two runs up on the board and cut the Indian's lead by two.
The Indians fought back and put up seven more runs throughout the next three innings to extend their lead.
Louisville threatened Indianapolis in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded after Johnny Pereda walked, Micheal Siani singled and Alejo Lopez walked. Although in scoring position, the Bats couldn't pull out a run.
Alejo Lopez extended his on-base streak to 31 games on two walks and a double.
The Bats carried this momentum into the eighth inning after TJ Hopkins walked, followed by a RBI double from Eric Yang. Hopkins puts a run up on the board and cuts the Indian's lead down to 8.
The Louisville Bats will head back home to face the Omaha Storm Chasers Tuesday evening. The first pitch is scheduled for August 1st, 6:35 pm E.T at Louisville Slugger Field.
