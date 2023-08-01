Brandon Woodruff, Other Brewers Join Sounds on MLB Rehab Assignment

NASHVILLE - Milwaukee Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff will join the Nashville Sounds on a Major League rehab assignment along with infielder Brian Anderson and reliever Bennett Sousa beginning Tuesday, August 1, the team announced today.

Woodruff will make his third rehab start and first with Nashville tonight at First Horizon Park. He made two starts with High-A Wisconsin on July 22 and July 27. The 2019 and 2021 All-Star was placed on Milwaukee's injured list on April 15 with a sub-scapular strain in his throwing shoulder and was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 15.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog was named an MLB All-Star in 2019 and went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA in 22 starts. He returned to the All-Star lineup in 2021 and finished fifth in NL Cy Young Award voting after a 9-10 record and a 2.56 ERA in 30 starts. Woodruff led Milwaukee with 13 wins with a 3.05 ERA in 27 starts last season.

Anderson also joins the Sounds on rehab assignment, recovering from a lower back strain that placed him on Milwaukee's 10-day injured list on July 13. In his seventh season at the Major League level, Anderson was signed by Milwaukee as a free agent on January 23. He is a career .252 hitter, spending his first six seasons with the Marlins.

Sousa was placed on the Brewers' injured list on June 8 with left shoulder nerve irritation and was transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 28. He is 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA across 14 starts with Nashville this season before being recalled by Milwaukee. The Brewers acquired Sousa from the Reds for cash on April 9.

