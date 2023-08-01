Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 1 at Scranton/WB

August 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (15-12, 49-51) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (12-13, 46-53)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (1-0, 5.57) vs. LHP Edgar Barclay (NR)

SPLITTING HAIRS: The Rochester Red Wings picked up a win in the series finale in game two on Sunday, 2-1...the win marked their eighth series victory of the season, and second on the road...1B JAKE NOLL paced the offense in game one with the lone multi-hit performance, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a run scored...RHP WILY PERALTA tossed 5.0 scoreless innings on four hits in game two, while 3B ERICK MEJIA logged a hit in his eighth consecutive game, going 2-for-3...RHP GERSON MORENO earned his team-leading sixth win of the season, and LHP TIM CATE logged his first professional save...Rochester looks for their third-straight series win in Scranton/WB, as they send RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound for his sixth career Triple-A start.

SUMMER GAMES: Rochester finished their final game of July on Sunday, finishing the month with a .278 (221-for-795) batting average, the best batting average in a single month since July 2019 (.302, 304-for-1,004)...the Wings completed the month ranked fifth in doubles (50), tied second in triples (8), and with the second-fewest strikeouts (170) in the International League...

The Wings have finished over .500 in July 10 times since 2005, most recently in 2019.

KEEP IT 100: 1B JAKE NOLL and DH MATT ADAMS launched a home run each on Sunday...the homers marked the teams' 100th, and 101st of the year through 100 games...

This marks the third time since 2005 that the Wings have logged 100 home runs through 100 games (2021, 2019).

AND I WALK IT OUT: Rochester batters drew nine walks in game one on Sunday, marking the first time since 5/16 at BUF that the Wings lost a game while walking nine or more times...Rochester has collected nine or more walks in four games this season and holds a 2-2 record in those contests...

In July, the Wings drew 86 walks, the second-fewest in the International League, on their way to a .350 on-base percentage, 17th in the IL.

TIM (C)ATE: LHP TIM CATE worked a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout in game two Sunday, logging his first professional save...the southpaw has now logged back-to-back hitless appearances for the second time this season (5/13-17 with HBG)...

Since coming to Rochester on 6/30, the lefty has allowed only five earned through his 8.1 innings pitched in relief this year.

HIP HIP, HOO-REYES!: RHP LUIS REYES worked 3.0 scoreless innings of relief in game one Sunday, allowing just one walk while striking out four WooSox batters...this marked the righty's 14th scoreless outing this year, his last coming on 7/23 (DUR)...

Reyes is the first Rochester reliever since Cody Stashak in 2019 to post a 5-0 record through July.

HOTLINE BLAKE: DH BLAKE RUTHERFORD logged a single as part of a 1-for-5 day at the plate in the first game on Sunday...the lefty has now reached safely in 28 of his 29 games started with Rochester and leads the team with a .349 (37-for-106) batting average, .547 slugging percentage, and .947 OPS since being transferred to Rochester on 6/17...

Rutherford's single extended his hitting streak to 11 games (since 7/16), the second-longest active hitting streak in the International League.

MEJIA MAGIC: 3B ERICK MEJIA logged two hits in the series finale Sunday, going 2-for-3 in the win...after going 1-for-4 in game one, he has now logged a hit in eight consecutive games (.387, 12-for-31 since 7/21)...Mejia now has nine multi-hit games this season, seven of which have come in July...

Mejia hit .315 (23-for-73) in July, third-best on the team.

WILD WILD WILY: RHP WILY PERALTA logged his 19th start of the season in game two Sunday, working 5.0 scoreless innings on four hits, while striking out and walking three...this marked the righty's fourth scoreless outing of at least 5.0 innings, and first on the road since 5/27 in Toledo...

Peralta ranks second on the pitching staff with 81.1 innings pitched and 76 strikeouts, trailing RHP JOAN ADON in both categories.

