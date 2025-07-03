Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 3, 2025

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever defeat the Aces for the first time since 2019, breaking a 16-game losing streak

Final Score: 81-54

Kelsey Mitchell: 25 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL Aliyah Boston: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST Natasha Howard: 11 PTS, 10 REB,3 AST

IND moves to 9-8 on the season. The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







