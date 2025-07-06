Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 6, 2025

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun 86-68 to move to 9-9 on the season

A'ja Wilson led the charge with 19 PTS, 3 REB, & 4 BLK, while Dana Evans provided a spark off the bench with 18 PTS, 4 REB, & 3 AST!

#WelcometotheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







