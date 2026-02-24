LA Galaxy vs. New York City Penalty, Red Cards and Disallowed Goal: Instant Replay
Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC YouTube Video
Andrew Wiebe is back for another edition of Instant Replay to breakdown the most controversial plays in MLS.
Check out the New York City FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from February 24, 2026
- D.C. United Set to Host the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Match at Audi Field on April 15 - D.C. United
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Venezuelan International Forward Sergio Córdova on Loan - St. Louis City SC
- Félix Samson Selected to Canada U20 Roster Ahead of Concacaf Championship Qualifying Matches - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Academy and Positive Coaching Alliance Partner to Foster Positive Youth Sports Culture in New England - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF and Publix Super Markets Renew Longstanding Partnership as the Club's Official Supermarket - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- Fernández Mercau Lifts New York City FC to Draw in Opener
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Season Opener
- New York City FC Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Pick Kevin Pierre to a First Team Contract
- Keys to the Match: Season Opener
- A New Era Begins: New York City FC to Start 2027-28 Season at Etihad Park