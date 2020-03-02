Komets to Battle Three Division Opponents; Wheeling Visits Wednesday, at Cincy Friday, Host Wings Saturday

March 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets finished the last week of February winning two out of three games. With 14 games remaining in the regular season, the Komets hold down third place in the Central division with 64 points and a record of 28-22-6-2.

Last weeks results:

Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Kalamazoo 2, Fort Wayne 3

Friday, Feb. 28, at Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 1

Saturday, Feb. 29, at Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 5

The final 14 regular season games will feature 10 games within the Central division. This week, the Komets will face Wheeling, Cincinnati and Kalamazoo, with the team four points up on fourth place Indy and nine points behind second place Toledo. With the two wins this past week, the Komets are now 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Wednesday, the Komets host the Wheeling Nailers (24-26-5-0, 53 points) for the final time during the regular season. The last time the two teams met it resulted in a 6-1 win for the Nailers at WesBanco Arena on February 15th. The Komets have won all three games played at the Coliseum and have an overall mark of 5-1-1 against the Nailers this season. The Nailers are one of only five teams without a shootout loss this season. Only one point separates Wheeling and the 6th place Kalamazoo Wings.

Friday the Komets travel to Cincinnati to battle the first place Cyclones (35-16-7-1, 78 points). This will be the final time the Komets will play on the banks of the Ohio River during the regular season as the two teams face off at 7:35pm. In the last meeting January 15th at Heritage Bank Center the Komets bested the Cyclones scoring four goals on just 12 shots. The Komets sit with a 2-2-1 mark against Cincinnati. The two teams will conclude the regular season on April 5th at the Coliseum.

Saturday the Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings (22-26-7-1, 57 points) at 7:35pm in the final regular season match up. The Komets have won nine of the first 13 games with six of those wins at the Coliseum. The power play has been paramount to the Komets success against the Wings, scoring 20 power play goals on 57 total chances. Kalamazoo has spent most of the season in the Central division basement, but will start the week just eight points back of the final playoff spot.

Komets streaks-- Shawn Szydlowski has a current ECHL-high 12-game road point streak (4g, 11a).

Special K's-- The Komets finished the week 2/10 on the power play keeping the Komets atop the ECHL in power play efficiency with 58 power play goals on 232 advantages (25.0%). On the penalty kill the Komets rank 22nd (79.2%) giving up 236 total chances. The Komets have received the most penalty minutes in the league with a total of 996 averaging 17.17 per game. That includes 44 majors which also is the most in the ECHL.

Shooting the Puck-The Komets were out-shot once last week. The Komets record when being out-shot stands at 13-5-4. The Komets improved to 15-17-3 when they out-shoot their opponent.

Trade Deadline-The ECHL trade deadline is Thursday, March 5th at 3pm. The Komets executed one trade before the deadline last week, sending forward Gage Torrel to Florida in exchange for cash.

Other notes-- The Komets have yet to suffer a regulation loss when leading after two periods (16-0-3). With the win Saturday in Toledo, the Komets finished the month of February with a 6-6 mark. The team has had only one sub .500 month this season (December 3-6-3). Shawn St-Amant and Anthony Petruzzelli each have hat tricks this season, both occurring at Toledo.

Komet leaders-- Brady Shaw leads with 55 points, +12 and 171 shots.....Shaw and McKenzie lead with 21 goals....Szydlowski leads with 37 assists and leads the league with 26 power play points .....Jenks leads with nine power play goals (tied for first in the ECHL).....Alan Lyszczarczyk and Olivier Galipeau have appeared in the most games (53) with Lyszczarczyk sixth among ECHL rookies in scoring while Max Gottlieb ranks first among league rookies with 15 power play assists and 18 power play points. Kyle Haas leads the team with 151 penalty minutes.

Komets on ice:

Monday, Mar. 2.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Tuesday, Mar. 3.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wednesday, Mar 4.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Home game vs Wheeling, 7:35pm

Thursday, Mar. 5.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10:30am-11:30am

Friday, Mar. 6.....Practice at Icehouse 10am-11am; Game at Cincinnati, 7:35pm

Saturday, Mar. 7.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10:30am-11:30am; Home game vs Kalamazoo, 7:35pm

Sunday, Mar. 8.....Team day off

Monday, Mar. 9.....Practice at the Coliseum 9:30am-11:30am

Season Ticket Recycling Night Wednesday-It's another Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Wednesday.

Deuces Wild Wednesday-Get two Pepsi Zone tickets for $22 with $2 beers and $2 soft drinks all night.

Hall of Fame Induction Saturday-- The Komets Hall of Fame will increase by two new members in a pre-game ceremony when the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 7:35pm faceoff. The Class of 2020 inductees include NBC National Hockey League broadcaster Mike "Doc" Emrick and former Komet winger captain Kaleigh Schrock.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Flex Tickets are also on sale which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.