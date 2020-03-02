Thunder Weekly, March 2

March 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed out a three-game series against Allen this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, February 28

Allen at Wichita, 6-1 W

Saturday, February 29

Wichita at Allen, 6-2 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Saturday, March 7

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, March 8

Wichita at Kansas City, 4:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

.**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 17-9-3-0

AWAY: 5-20-5-0

OVERALL: 22-29-8-0

Last 10: 3-7-0-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: T-6th, Mountain Division, 52 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stefan Fournier, 22

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 37

Points: Patrik Parkkonen, 45

+/-: Shaquille Merasty, +4

PIM: Spencer Dorowicz, 79

EXELLING - Billy Exell has been red hot as of late. He has goals in three-straight games, goals in four of his last five and five points (3g, 2a) in his last three outings. The rookie forward from the University of Minnesota-Duluth has 21 points (8g, 13a) in 47 games this season.

PARK IT - Patrik Parkkonen continues to lead the Thunder offensively and has a four-game point-streak going. He has 7 points (1g, 6a) over that span. Parkkonen leads the Thunder with 45 points, is tied for first in power play assists (18), second among defenseman in points (45), and second among defenseman in assists with 37.

SAL - Jason Salvaggio has been a catalyst up front for the Thunder. He has goals in three of his last four games. Salvaggio had a goal and two assists on Friday night and scored a power play tally on Saturday. The second-year forward from the University of New Hampshire needs two more goals to equal his totals from his rookie season a year ago when he put up 16 between Maine and Wichita.

SPECIAL - Wichita went 5-for-7 on the power play against Allen over the last three games, which is good for 71.4%. Overall, the Thunder improved to 14th in the league on the man advantage, going 35-for-200 (17.5%).

SIXTH WONDER - Wichita snapped a four-game losing skid on Friday night in front of a huge crowd at INTRUST Bank Arena. In fact, Friday night's crowd of 11,004 is the sixth largest in franchise history.

HIT THE ROAD - Wichita is in the middle of its final road trip of the season. The Thunder travels to Kansas City this Saturday and Sunday to face the Mavericks. On March 11, Wichita will play in Indiana to begin a stretch of four games in five days in three different cities with contests against the Komets, Walleye and Fuel. The Thunder closes out the season with seven games at home from March 18 to April 3.

LEAVING THE MOUNTAINS - The Thunder have played all their games against the Mountain Division since early November. Wichita will play an opponent outside of the division on Wednesday, March 11 with a visit to Fort Wayne.

THUNDERBOLTS... Mitch Gillam is fourth in the league in minutes played (2,212) and first in saves (1,237) ...Peter Crinella is second in the league in shooting percentage (22.7%)...Wichita is 19-9-3-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 13-4-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 17-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-19-4 when trailing after one...Wichita is 8-4-8-0 in one-goal games...

Individual tickets for the rest of the 2019-20 season are on sale. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.