Royals Home this Weekend, Squad with Points in 4 Straight

March 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have rattled off points in four straight games (3-0-0-1) as the team prepares for another four-games-in-five-days stretch starting Friday at Maine. The Royals are home Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. for First Responders Night, pres. by Met-Ed, where the Reading Fire/Police squads face the Allentown squads before the game at 12:30 p.m. - 1 ticket includes admission to both games.

Standings picture

Winners of 16 of their last 22 (16-4-1-1), the Royals currently sit at 74 points, 17 ahead of fifth-place Adirondack. The top-four teams in the North Division qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Any Adirondack loss the rest of the season will give Reading superiority in the first tiebreaker (regulation + overtime wins, or ROW). The most points the Thunder can get is 83. Reading has 16 games left and trails Newfoundland by three points for first place.

February's excellence included an eight-game winning streak (that started Jan. 31) and nine wins (9-2-0-1 mark), tied for the most February wins in team history.

3 stars of the week

3. Both Corey Mackin and Frank DiChiara hit the 20-goal plateau last week.

2. Tom McCollum won all three of his starts last week, stopping 75 of 78 shots with one shutout (.961).

1. F Max Willman had a five-point night Wednesday and finished with four goals and ten points in four games.

Upcoming Home Games:

Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (First Responders Game, Pres. by Met-Ed)

Game pres. by Met-Ed - the Reading Fire/Police squads face the Allentown squads before the game at 12:30 p.m. - 1 ticket includes admission to both games | $1 Hot Dogs, Sodas and Nachos | Touch a Truck Event for Kids | Faith & Family Night - Church Group Rates Available | Heaven's Thunder music performance | Last Postgame Party of the season with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Fri., Mar. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (Mental Health Awareness Night)

If a Royals player records a hat trick at the game, one fan will win $10,000 | Special Theme Jersey | Green Ice for the First Time in Royals History | Mental Health Awareness Night | College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office| $1 Green Beer and $1 Domestic Beers | Deibler Dental Royals and Flyers Alumni Coaster Set Giveaway

Sat., Mar. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (Autism Awareness, Scout and Teacher Appreciation)

Sensory-friendly game, with subdued atmosphere with music and lighting, plus quiet spaces in the arena | Green Ice

3 Lucky Fans will each get to pick a player they think will score a Hat Trick in a contest to win a Jeep Compass Limited | Autism Awareness jerseys | Scout & Teacher Night | BSOHA Royals Puck Giveaway | $1 Rainbow treat or Dippin' Dots | Diaper Drive to benefit Mary's Shelter in Reading

Quick Notes

Reading has exceeded 100,000 fans in attendance already this season.

Frank DiChiara scored three goals and seven points last week, moving to 8th in the league at 57 points. He has 99 career points with Reading.

Corey Mackin is 5th among rookies with 44 points (20g).

With six home games left, Reading has 22 wins (22-6-2-0). The team needs four more home wins to match the most in a single season in team history.

Reading has more points than each head-to-head series against divisional opponents. The Royals are 4-2-0-1 vs. Adirondack, 4-3-0-0 vs. Brampton, 5-1-1-0 against Maine, 6-3-3-0 against Newfoundland and 6-4-1-0 against Worcester.

Weekly Schedule

Mar. 6 at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Mar. 7 at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs. Brampton, 4:00 p.m.

Mar. 10 at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Team Record

34-16-5-1, 74 pts., 2nd North

Division Standings

Newfoundland - 77 points - 16 games left

Reading - 74 points - 16 games left

Maine - 67 points - 13 games left

Brampton - 63 points - 15 games left

Adirondack - 57 points - 13 games left

Worcester - 42 points - 14 games left

Weekly Results

Feb. 26 vs. MNE: W, 8-0

Feb. 28 at ADK: SOL, 6-5

Feb. 29 at ADK: W, 4-2

Mar. 1 at WOR: W, 4-1

Royals leaders

Goals: DiChiara/Cuddemi (21)

Assists: DiChiara (36)

Points: DiChiara (57)

PIM: Mitchell (106)

+/-: Knodel (26)

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

