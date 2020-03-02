ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Wichita's Spencer Dorowicz has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #731, Wichita at Allen, on Feb. 29.
Dorowicz was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 9:53 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Dorowicz will miss Wichita's game at Kansas City on March 7.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
