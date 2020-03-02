Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 21 (February 24 - March 1, 2020)

INDY FUEL WEEK 20 RESULTS: 1-1-0-1, 28-25-2-2 Overall, 4th Central Division

Friday, February 28 - Fuel 0 vs Kalamazoo 1 SO

After back to back games against Central Divison opponents last weekend, the Indy Fuel faced the Kalamazoo Wings in the first of three games in three days at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. After three scoreless periods, the two teams traded chances in the overtime period. It would take a three-round shootout for the Wings to eventually take home a 1-0 win over the Fuel on Friday.

Saturday, February 29 - Fuel 4 vs Greenville 3

After falling 1-0 in a shootout on Friday night, the Indy Fuel hosted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the first half of back to back games. Giving up three straight goals in the second period, Indy would respond with two goals :16 seconds apart in the third period to take home a 4-3 win on Saturday night.

Saturday, March 1 - Fuel 3 vs Greenville 4

In their third game in three days, the Indy Fuel closed out the weekend with a second of back to back games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Earning a 2-1 lead after the first period, Indy would score one more in the second period but would be outscored by Greenville and fall 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.

INDY FUEL WEEK 21 SCHEDULE:

Thursday, March 5 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

After three games in three days this past weekend, Indy will host the Wheeling Nailers for a Thursday night, all you can eat night. Indy has struggled against the Nailers this season, putting together a record of 1-3-1-0. The last time the two teams met was on January 18th when Indy took home a 4-1 win on Blackhawks Night. Thursday's matchup will be the fifth of nine matchups this season between Wheeling and Indy.

Friday, March 6 - Fuel vs Toledo (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

In the ninth of 13 games between Indy and Toledo, the Fuel will be looking to keep their winning record going against the Walleye. Through eight games this season, the Fuel have earned a 7-1-0-0 record. Friday's game will be Indy's annual Faith and Family Night featuring a post-game concert as well as a Do317 Night with $3 beer and soda, $1 hot dogs and $7 limited edition t-shirts

OIL DROPS:

Since returning from injury on Friday, Alex Rauter has two goals in three games

Sunday afternoon was Bobby MacIntyre's first multi-goal game since February 7

Earning an assist on Saturday, Tim Soderlund earned his first point in a Fuel uniform

Scoring 28 goals through 51 games, Spencer Watson is second in the league in scoring behind Toledo's Josh Kestner

Watson is currently tied for second in the league in power play points (9g, 13a)

Keoni Texeira leads all ECHL defensemen in power play points (3g, 17)

Friday's loss was Indy's first shootout loss since January 24th

Indy is now 1-2 in shootouts this season, their only win coming in Toledo on January 10

Scoring the first goal on Saturday and Sunday, Indy is 24-11-2-1 when scoring first

The Fuel have outscored opponents 65-46 in the first period but have been outscored 67-60 in the third period

Indy is 16-9-2-0 when leading after the first period this season but 3-14-0-0 when trailing after the 1st and 2-15-0-0 after the 2nd

Playing two more games at home on Thursday and Friday, the Fuel are 16-10-1-2 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum this season

