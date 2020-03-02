Mavs Monday: Mavs Head for Three-Game Weekend After Light Week

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks host the Allen Americans Friday and Wichita Thunder Saturday and Sunday this weekend. After an 8-2 home loss to the Kalamazoo Wings Saturday, the Mavericks are currently on their deferred all star break for 72 hours and will return to practice later this week.

Last Week's Action

Sat. 2/29: 8-2 L, vs. Kalamazoo

This Week's Schedule

Fri. 3/6: vs. Allen Americans

Sat. 3/7: vs. Wichita Thunder

Sun. 3/8: vs. Wichita Thunder (4:05 p.m.)

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen Americans (38-13-6-2, 84 points)

2. Utah Grizzlies (33-17-6-4, 76 points)

3. Idaho Steelheads (34-17-3-4, 75 points)

4. Tulsa Oilers (28-26-6-1, 63 points)

5. Rapid City Rush (28-24-5-1, 62 points)

6. Kansas City Mavericks (24-30-3-1, 52 points)

7. Wichita Thunder (22-29-8-0, 52 points)

Historic ATO

Mavericks rookie defenseman Roshen Jaswal (Signed 2/23 out of St. Olaf College) is the first player in Mavericks history of Indian descent.

Woods Goes Up

Mavericks defenseman Justin Woods was loaned to Rocket Laval of the American Hockey League on . Woods previously played 10 games with the Manitoba Moose in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

High On a Low

Last Saturday night's 1-0 win was the lowest total scoring game of the season for the Mavericks this year. Loren Ulett's game-winner 25 seconds into the third period lifted the Mavs to their first 1-0 win of the season.

Blown Out

The Mavericks allowed eight goals against Kalamazoo Saturday. It was the third time this season the Mavericks have allowed eight goals.

Historic Campaign for Carzo

Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo has accomplished several milestones and has ascended the Mavs franchise ranks in multiple categories this season. On February 19 at Idaho, he played in his 400th career ECHL game and scored his 76th goal as a Mav, putting him alone in third place on the Mavs all-time goals list. Carzo also played in his 265th career game with the Mavericks on February 22 against Utah, second most in franchise history. Earlier this season, Carzo also scored his 100th career ECHL goal.

More ATOs

The Mavericks signed St. Louis native defenseman Kyle Meeh out of St. Mary's University on Friday.

