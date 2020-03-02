Mavs Monday: Mavs Head for Three-Game Weekend After Light Week
March 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks host the Allen Americans Friday and Wichita Thunder Saturday and Sunday this weekend. After an 8-2 home loss to the Kalamazoo Wings Saturday, the Mavericks are currently on their deferred all star break for 72 hours and will return to practice later this week.
Last Week's Action
Sat. 2/29: 8-2 L, vs. Kalamazoo
This Week's Schedule
Fri. 3/6: vs. Allen Americans
Sat. 3/7: vs. Wichita Thunder
Sun. 3/8: vs. Wichita Thunder (4:05 p.m.)
Mountain Division Standings
1. Allen Americans (38-13-6-2, 84 points)
2. Utah Grizzlies (33-17-6-4, 76 points)
3. Idaho Steelheads (34-17-3-4, 75 points)
4. Tulsa Oilers (28-26-6-1, 63 points)
5. Rapid City Rush (28-24-5-1, 62 points)
6. Kansas City Mavericks (24-30-3-1, 52 points)
7. Wichita Thunder (22-29-8-0, 52 points)
Historic ATO
Mavericks rookie defenseman Roshen Jaswal (Signed 2/23 out of St. Olaf College) is the first player in Mavericks history of Indian descent.
Woods Goes Up
Mavericks defenseman Justin Woods was loaned to Rocket Laval of the American Hockey League on . Woods previously played 10 games with the Manitoba Moose in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
High On a Low
Last Saturday night's 1-0 win was the lowest total scoring game of the season for the Mavericks this year. Loren Ulett's game-winner 25 seconds into the third period lifted the Mavs to their first 1-0 win of the season.
Blown Out
The Mavericks allowed eight goals against Kalamazoo Saturday. It was the third time this season the Mavericks have allowed eight goals.
Historic Campaign for Carzo
Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo has accomplished several milestones and has ascended the Mavs franchise ranks in multiple categories this season. On February 19 at Idaho, he played in his 400th career ECHL game and scored his 76th goal as a Mav, putting him alone in third place on the Mavs all-time goals list. Carzo also played in his 265th career game with the Mavericks on February 22 against Utah, second most in franchise history. Earlier this season, Carzo also scored his 100th career ECHL goal.
More ATOs
The Mavericks signed St. Louis native defenseman Kyle Meeh out of St. Mary's University on Friday.
