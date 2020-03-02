Swamp Rabbits Weekly

March 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





WEEKLY RECAP

The past week was one in which the Greenville Swamp Rabbits closed out the season series against the Central Division, and for that matter, any out-of-division matchup. It featured the top team in the division, the Cincinnati Cyclones, and the fourth-seeded Indy Fuel.

Wednesday saw the Cyclones visit Greenville, a much different road team than home team, and the Swamp Rabbits took immediate advantage. It wasn't a perfect win, as the Swamp Rabbits' two-goal lead in the second period was eliminated heading into the third.

However, Liam Pecararo, Kamerin Nault and Adam Rockwood all scored to put the game away for good. Jake Kupsky backstopped the club to victory with 28 saves.

Cincinnati, however, showed their snarl in the Queen City a few nights later on the back half of the home-and-home. The Cyclones jumped out to a two-goal lead, and while Greenville cut the lead in half, the Cincinnati defense stepped up.

The Cyclones added two goals on 13 shots, and Greenville could only attempt six towards Michael Houser, including just two in the third period, to snuff out any opportunity of a comeback.

Saturday, the Swamp Rabbits traveled to Indianapolis, and fell into a similar hole as they did on Friday. Down 2-0 in the second period, the rally was on. Indy was goaded into nine penalties on the night, including five in the second period. Greenville's power play struck three times, with goals from Mason Baptista, Nathan Perkovich, and Pecararo.

Indy recovered, however, and scored twice in the opening four minutes of the third period and held the lead the rest of the way.

Sunday's game was as close to a must-win as possible, with the teams around the Swamp Rabbits gaining ground in an increasingly crowded South Division playoff picture. The day did not start as planned, as Indy jumped out to an identical 2-0 lead. Nault scored to cut the lead in half in the final minute of the first.

The Fuel took the lead early in the second period, but undeterred, the Swamp Rabbits went into full on rally mode. Baptista, Patrick Bajkov and Michael Pelech all scored unanswered to grab the lead. Ryan Bednard made 34 saves in the win to split an eventful week.

2/26 vs Cincinnati Cyclones - W 5-2

2/28 at Cincinnati Cyclones - L 4-1

2/29 at Indy Fuel - L 4-3

3/1 at Indy Fuel - W 4-3

UPCOMING GAMES

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Orlando Solar Bears

Wednesday, March 4 - 7:00 p.m.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Florida Everblades

Saturday, March 7 - 7:00 p.m.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen

Sunday, March 8 - 3:00 p.m.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Adam Rockwood - 4 GP | 1 G - 3 A - 4 P

Fresh off of a reassignment from the Springfield Thunderbirds, Rockwood did not miss a beat. He scored a goal which proved to be an insurance tally against the Cyclones on Wednesday in Greenville, and added two power play assists on Saturday to help the Swamp Rabbits' comeback attempt on Saturday in Indianapolis.

RABBIT TAILS

With four goals on Sunday, the Swamp Rabbits are now one of nine teams with more than 200 goals scored this season.

Over the past week, Liam Pecararo and Patrick Bajkov joined the 20-goal club in the ECHL, two of just 43 players in the league who have hit the mark as of Monday.

Kamerin Nault is riding a hot streak, with points in 10 of his last 13 (7 goals, 5 assists), and has alternated goals in the last ten games.

Sunday's win was the first when trailing after two periods this season for Greenville.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

x South Carolina Stingrays (43-11-4) - 90 pts

x Florida Everblades (41-13-5) - 87 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (27-29-5) - 59 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (26-26-6) - 58 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (27-28-3) - 57 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (22-28-6) - 50 pts

Norfolk Admirals (13-36-7) - 33 pts

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.