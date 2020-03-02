Whitney Recalled to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the recall of forward Steve Whitney on Monday. Whitney played in five games with the Rays since he was reassigned to South Carolina on Feb. 21 and scored nine points on five goals and four assists.

He registered three goals in a win over Worcester on Feb. 23 which was the forward's first hat trick since Feb. 26, 2016 which came when he was a member of the Norfolk Admirals. In SC's most recent win over Maine on Sunday, Whitney netted a pair of goals and an assist.

The 29-year-old attacker is in his second consecutive year on an AHL contract with the Bears and has played in 14 games with Hershey this season, scoring four points on two goals and two assists.

A native of Boston, Mass., Whitney had 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 60 games with Hershey during 2018-19. In his seven-year pro career, 5-foot-7, 168-pound forward has suited up for 147 games at the AHL level, scoring 47 points on 24 goals and 23 assists with the Bears and the Norfolk Admirals. In addition, Whitney has racked up 134 points (54 goals, 80 assists) in 155 career ECHL games while playing for the Stingrays, Norfolk Admirals and Florida Everblades.

Before turning pro, Whitney had a standout collegiate career at Boston College from 2009-2013, helping the Eagles to two National Championship titles in 2010 and 2012. He finished with 128 total points in 160 collegiate games on 55 goals and 73 assists and a +45 rating. Whitney was also a member of three Hockey East Tournament championship teams (2010, 2011, 2012) and helped win a Hockey East regular season title in 2012. He was named to the NCAA's All-Tournament team after the championship in 2012 and to the Hockey East's First Team in 2013.

South Carolina heads west this week for a 3-game road series against the Idaho Steelheads. The action begins on Wednesday night at 9:10 p.m. EST.

