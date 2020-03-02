Steelheads Weekly - March 2, 2020

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (34-17-7) close their nine-game homestand and meet the ECHL's best team for three games to open their final full month of the regular season.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, February 26 vs. Utah Grizzlies: W 4-3 (SO)

Shots: Grizzlies 38, Steelheads 36

PP: Grizzlies 0-for-1, Steelheads 0-for-2

The Steelheads finished a back-and-forth game with a 4-3 shootout win against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena. Steelheads forward Brett Supinski (3:13 1st) scored the only goal of the first frame to start the ball rolling, 1-0. Both teams scored in the middle frame starting with Grizzlies forward Ryan Wagner (8:34 2nd) followed by Steelheads forward Will Merchant (16:50 2nd) to re-take the lead, 2-1. The see-saw continued thanks to Grizzlies forward Mitch Maxwell (5:43 3rd) and continued with Steelheads forward Colby McAuley (13:46 3rd) and Wagner (EA, 18:29 3rd) to force overtime at 3-3. After a scoreless extra period, Steelheads forwards A.J. White (1st Round) and Supinski (2nd Round) secured the 4-3 shootout win. Colton Point (6-8-2) halted 35 of 38 shots in the win, while Martin Ouellette (22-10-3) stopped 32 of 35 shots in the shootout loss.

Friday, February 28 vs. Utah Grizzlies: W 2-1 (OT)

Shots: Grizzlies 25, Steelheads 30

PP: Grizzlies 0-for-1, Steelheads 0-for-1

The Steelheads made a late comeback to pick up a 2-1 overtime win over the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena. Grizzlies forward Ty Lewis (5:14 1st) opened the scoring on a put back shot from the right post to snag the 1-0 advantage. That score held until early in the third period when Steelheads forward Brady Norrish (2:05 3rd) snuck a one-timer from the blue line through traffic to eventually force overtime, 1-1. On the first line change, Steelheads forward Marc-Olivier Roy (1:01 OT) finished off the night with a shot from the left circle to take the extra point in the 2-1 win. Tomas Sholl (26-8-5) halted 24 of 25 shots in the win, while Martin Ouellette (22-10-4) stopped 28 of 30 shots in the loss.

Saturday, February 29 vs. Utah Grizzlies: W 4-0

Shots: Grizzlies 25, Steelheads 27

PP: Grizzlies 0-for-6, Steelheads 2-for-6

The Steelheads leapt ahead on Leap Day for a 4-0 win over the Grizzlies on Saturday night from CenturyLink Arena. Steelheads forward Brett Supinski (7:50 1st) scored the only tally of the opening period on a deflection to take the lead, 1-0. The home side added two goals on special teams in the middle portion starting with forward Jonathan Charbonneau (PP, 14:16 2nd) on a one-timer followed by a reflex goal by forward Colby McAuley (SH, 17:04 2nd) to triple the lead to 3-0. Steelheads forward Anthony Nellis (PP, 17:31 3rd) added one more for good measure for the 4-0 victory. Colton Point (7-8-2) halted all 25 shots in the win, while Martin Ouellette (22-11-4) stopped 23 of 27 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, March 4 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, March 6 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 7 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads meet the ECHL-leading South Carolina Stingrays for the first time in Boise since the 2003-04 season for a three-game weekend.

The Steelheads last met the Stingrays during the 2017-18 season as part of a three-game road weekend and shut out South Carolina in back-to-back games with 3-0 and 1-0 scores on Mar. 15-16, 2018. Their only other meeting in South Carolina came on Jan. 25, 2013 in a 4-3 win for the Steelheads. This is the first meeting in Boise since the team's inaugural ECHL season in 2003-04 when the Stingrays won back-to-back games. The Steelheads are 3-2-0 against the Stingrays overall with the road team winning all five franchise meetings, and this season the Steelheads are 3-0-0 against South Division teams.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

$2 Beer Wednesday: Discounted drinks return on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Steelheads' next home game with $2 domestic beers through the end of the second period. Get tickets for $2 Beer Wednesdays by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com.

Kelly Cup Comes to Boise: See the cherished Kelly Cup back inside CenturyLink Arena for one game only this Saturday, March 7 when the Steelheads host the Stingrays as part of its league-wide tour. For information, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-383-0080.

Blue Cross of Idaho Giveaway: Be one of the first 1,000 fans in attendance to receive a free clear tote bag, courtesy of Blue Cross of Idaho, this Friday, Mar. 6 when the Steelheads host the Stingrays. Head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-331-TIXS(8497) to purchase.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads closed out February with a 9-2-0-0 record, earning their best record in terms of wins, points (18) and win percentage (.818). Their month eclipses their previous best in December (8-3-1-0, 17 pts, .708).

- The Steelheads are on a six-game win streak and eight-game home win streak. Their overall trend is tied for the best this season and is three away from the team's ECHL record of nine games.

- Forward Brett Supinski closed February as the team's leading scorer with 11 points (6-5-11) through the team's 11-game schedule. He owns points in nine of his last 10 games, all in February.

- Goaltender Colton Point earned his first professional shutout in Saturday's win during his 40th professional game. In his second ECHL season, he owns a 7-8-2 record with a 2.74 GAA and .902 save pct. with one shutout through 19 games.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 18 - Will Merchant/Brett Supinski

ASSISTS: 38 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 48 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 6 - Jonathan Charbonneau

SH GOALS: 2 - Colby McAuley

GW GOALS: 4 - Brett Supinski

PIMS: 108 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +20 - Ondrej Vala

SHOTS: 182 - Will Merchant

WINS: 26 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.23 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .921 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 38-13-6-2, 84 pts

2. Utah 33-17-6-4, 76 pts

3. Steelheads 34-17-3-4, 75 pts

4. Tulsa 28-26-6-1, 63 pts

5. Rapid City 28-24-5-1, 62 pts

6. Kansas City 24-30-3-1, 52 pts

7. Wichita 22-29-8-0, 52 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio, local television and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads host the league-leading South Carolina Stingrays for a three-game week beginning on Wednesday, Mar. 4 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

