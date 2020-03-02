Stingrays Weekly Report - March 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - South Carolina brought their winning ways to New England last weekend, securing a pair of two-goal victories over the Worcester Railers and Maine Mariners to continue their excellent play away from home during the 2019-20 season. With four more points earned in the standings, the Stingrays became the first ECHL team to 90 points this season and continue to lead the South Division with a 3-point edge on the Florida Everblades. SC has won six straight road games and is now a league-best 24-2-3-1 overall away from North Charleston this season.

This week the Stingrays make their farthest trip of the season, heading west for three games against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise at the CenturyLink Arena. The two clubs last saw each other when the Steelheads visited North Charleston for two games during the 2017-18 campaign and defeated SC on back-to-back nights. South Carolina hasn't played a game in Idaho since March of 2004 when the Rays earned a two-game sweep of the Steelheads. The contests will be the sixth, seventh and eighth all-time meetings between the two franchises.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 43-11-3-1

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

WEDNESDAY: ATLANTA GLADIATORS 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Eric Neiley scored three straight goals to complete a natural hat trick and give the Atlanta Gladiators a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday morning during Education Day at the North Charleston Coliseum. Forwards Cam Askew and Alec Marsh each scored during the opening period for South Carolina, while goaltender Parker Milner stopped 27 shots in a losing effort.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, WORCESTER RAILERS 1

(DCU Center - Worcester, MA)

Third period goals by forwards Cam Askew and Scott Davidson gave the South Carolina Stingrays a 3-1 win over the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center on Saturday night. Davidson's late tally was the first of his professional career, while Askew's marker was his 11th of the season and third in as many games. Defender Kristofers Bindulis also scored for South Carolina in the second period, while goaltender Logan Thompson stopped 29 shots on the way to his 22nd victory of his rookie season.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 6, MAINE MARINERS 4

(Cross Insurance Arena - Portland, ME)

The South Carolina Stingrays earned their sixth straight road win Sunday afternoon by scoring six times to defeat the Maine Mariners by a final score of 6-4 at the Cross Insurance Arena. Forward Steve Whitney led the way with three points in the contest on two goals and an assist, while six other South Carolina skaters registered multi-point games and goaltender Parker Milner stopped 26 shots to claim his 20th win of the season.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, March 4 - at Idaho Steelheads, 9:10 p.m. (CenturyLink Arena)

Friday, March 6 - at Idaho Steelheads, 9:10 p.m. (CenturyLink Arena)

Saturday, March 7 - at Idaho Steelheads, 9:10 p.m. (CenturyLink Arena)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 28 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Assists: 36 - Max Novak

Points: 51 - Max Novak

Plus/Minus: Plus-31 - Tariq Hammond

Penalty Minutes: 72 - Tim Harrison

Shots On Goal: 197 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Wins: 22 - Logan Thompson

Goals Against Average: 2.18 - Parker Milner

Save Percentage: 0.929 - Logan Thompson

WHITNEY SHINING BRIGHT

Forward Steve Whitney led the Stingrays with five points last week, scoring two goals and three assists while appearing in three games. The Boston native earned assists on Wednesday and Saturday, before scoring two goals and an assist in Sunday's win over Maine. Whitney has been on the scoresheet in all five of his ECHL contests with SC over the past two weeks, totaling nine points on five goals and four assists.

CAPTAIN CHERNY HITS 50 POINTS

Stingrays' captain Andrew Cherniwchan scored his 28th goal of the season in Sunday afternoon's win over Maine which ranks as the 2nd-highest goal total in the ECHL. The Hinton, Alberta native also added an assist, which put him at the 50-point plateau for the second consecutive season. Cherniwchan also ranks fourth in the league with 197 total shots on goal, 2nd with four shorthanded goals, and is tied for 5th in the ECHL with eight power play goals.

MARSH CONTINUES TO PILE UP POINTS

After scoring goals in each of his first four games with the Stingrays, forward Alec Marsh added an assist on Saturday before posting the first multi-point outing of his ECHL career on Sunday afternoon with a goal and an assist. Since joining South Carolina, Marsh's incredible run has seen him on the scoresheet in all six games he's played with a total of five goals and two assists.

BINDULIS BRINGING OFFENSIVE HELP

Defender Kristofers Bindulis had points in all three of the team's games last week and is currently on a 4-game point streak, totaling a goal and five assists during the run. Overall this season, Bindulis has posted 23 points on six goals and 17 assists in 46 games with South Carolina along with a +10 rating.

