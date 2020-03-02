Florida's Masella Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
March 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Florida Everblades' defenseman Ben Masella is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +24.
Masella posted an even or better rating in 13 of his 14 games during the month including a +4 on Feb. 7 against Greenville and Feb. 29 against Jacksonville, and a +3 on Feb. 15 against Atlanta and Feb. 23 at Jacksonville.
The 27-year-old is tied for the league lead in plus-minust at +36 and has tallied 28 points (2g-26) in 47 games with the Everblades this season.
A native of Montreal, Masella has posted 68 points (11g-57a) in 171 career ECHLâgames with Florida, Worcester and Adirondack.
Prior to turning pro, Masella tallied 24 points (4g-20a) in 99 career games at St. Lawrence University.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Ben Masella with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Everblades' home game.
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Kelly Summers (+9); Allen - Olivier Archambault (+10); Atlanta - Joel Messner (+10); Brampton - Brenden Miller and David Pacan (+2); Cincinnati - Justin Baudry (+11); Fort Wayne - Brett McKenzie (+4); Greenville - Jake Horton (+5); Idaho - Ondrej Vala (+8); Indy - Josh McArdle and Jake Ryczek (+5); Jacksonville - John Albert and Adam Dauda (+6); Kalamazoo - Ian Edmondson (+6); Kansas City - Jake Hamilton and Zach Osburn (+1); Maine - Ryan Culkin and Alex Kile (+6); Newfoundland - Kyle Froese and Riley Woods (+7); Norfolk - Sean Christensen and Artem Ivanyuzhenkov (-1); Orlando - Michael Brodzinski (+6); Rapid City - Stephane Legault (+4); Reading - Garrett Cecere (+11); South Carolina - Cole Ully and Matthew Weis (+10); Toledo - Josh Kestner (+5); Tulsa - Charlie Granath, Cam Knight and Cory Ward (+6); Utah - Griffen Molino and Connor Yau (+7); Wheeling - Ryan Scarfo and Blake Siebenaler (+3); Wichita - Chris Crane (+3) and Worcester - Myles McGurty (+3).
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.