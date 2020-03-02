Florida's Masella Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

March 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Florida Everblades' defenseman Ben Masella is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +24.

Masella posted an even or better rating in 13 of his 14 games during the month including a +4 on Feb. 7 against Greenville and Feb. 29 against Jacksonville, and a +3 on Feb. 15 against Atlanta and Feb. 23 at Jacksonville.

The 27-year-old is tied for the league lead in plus-minust at +36 and has tallied 28 points (2g-26) in 47 games with the Everblades this season.

A native of Montreal, Masella has posted 68 points (11g-57a) in 171 career ECHLâgames with Florida, Worcester and Adirondack.

Prior to turning pro, Masella tallied 24 points (4g-20a) in 99 career games at St. Lawrence University.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Ben Masella with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Everblades' home game.

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Kelly Summers (+9); Allen - Olivier Archambault (+10); Atlanta - Joel Messner (+10); Brampton - Brenden Miller and David Pacan (+2); Cincinnati - Justin Baudry (+11); Fort Wayne - Brett McKenzie (+4); Greenville - Jake Horton (+5); Idaho - Ondrej Vala (+8); Indy - Josh McArdle and Jake Ryczek (+5); Jacksonville - John Albert and Adam Dauda (+6); Kalamazoo - Ian Edmondson (+6); Kansas City - Jake Hamilton and Zach Osburn (+1); Maine - Ryan Culkin and Alex Kile (+6); Newfoundland - Kyle Froese and Riley Woods (+7); Norfolk - Sean Christensen and Artem Ivanyuzhenkov (-1); Orlando - Michael Brodzinski (+6); Rapid City - Stephane Legault (+4); Reading - Garrett Cecere (+11); South Carolina - Cole Ully and Matthew Weis (+10); Toledo - Josh Kestner (+5); Tulsa - Charlie Granath, Cam Knight and Cory Ward (+6); Utah - Griffen Molino and Connor Yau (+7); Wheeling - Ryan Scarfo and Blake Siebenaler (+3); Wichita - Chris Crane (+3) and Worcester - Myles McGurty (+3).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.