Masella Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of Month
March 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades defenseman Ben Masella is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +24.
Masella posted an even or better rating in 13 of his 14 games during the month including a +4 on Feb. 7 against Greenville and Feb. 29 against Jacksonville, and a +3 on Feb. 15 against Atlanta and Feb. 23 at Jacksonville.
The 27-year-old leads the league in plus-minus rating at +37 and has tallied a career-best 28 points (2g-26) in 48 games with the Everblades this season.
A native of Montreal, Masella has posted 68 points (11g, 57a) in 172 career ECHLâgames with Florida, Worcester and Adirondack.
Prior to turning pro, Masella tallied 24 points (4g, 20a) in 99 career games at St. Lawrence University.
Masella is the second 'Blades player to earn the Plus Performer of the Month distinction this season. Defenseman Logan Roe, who is currently in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch, was the Plus Performer of the Month in both November and January.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Masella with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Everblades' home game.
Florida starts its sixth straight three-game week with a Wednesday night matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
