Solar Bears to Appear at Planet Smoothie Locations

March 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - Several Orlando Solar Bears players will visit six Orlando-area Planet Smoothie® locations on Sunday, March 8 from 2-4 p.m. to sign autographs for fans present. Fans who visit these locations will receive a free pack of Solar Bears player cards during the meet-and-greet sessions, while supplies last.

As a special offer, any fans who visit the participating locations during this time wearing their Solar Bears gear will be able to purchase any 22 oz. smoothie for just $4. Fans who spend at least $10 during their visit will receive a limited-edition Solar Bears / Planet Smoothie hockey puck, while supplies last.

The Solar Bears will be present at the following Planet Smoothie locations:

Store #18315 - 7824 W Sand Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819

Store #18393 - 12720 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837

Store #18435 - 4104 Millenia Boulevard, Suite 110, Orlando, FL 32839

Store #18453 - 8827 Conroy-Windemere Road, Orlando, FL 32835

Store #18478 - 2441 S Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806

Store #19153 - 16412 New Independence Parkway, Suite 110, Winter Garden, FL 34787

The hockey club partnered with Planet Smoothie earlier this season to unveil Solar Beary Blast, a custom smoothie made with açaÃ­, blueberries, strawberries, bananas that is now available throughout participating central Florida locations as the Official Smoothie of the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Solar Bears are back in action Tuesday, March 3, when the host the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m.

