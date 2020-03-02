K-Wings Weekly: Week of March 2

Kalamazoo begins stretch of eight games in 12 days Wednesday in Cincinnati after earning wins last weekend in Indy and Kansas City.

OVERALL RECORD: 22-26-8

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0

RESULTS

Tuesday, Feb. 25 - Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 2 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings began a three-game week with a rare Tuesday game against the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center. A patient play from Tanner Sorenson set up Justin Taylor for a tap-in goal to put the K-Wings on the board first, but a big second period flipped the script in favor of Fort Wayne. The Komets scored 1:06 into the middle frame to tie it, and went in front midway through the frame. Cory Dunn scored out of a scramble at the other end less than a minute later, but Fort Wayne's Brett McKenzie buried a one-timer from the top of the circle with 1:15 left in the period to give the Komets a lead they'd hang on to the rest of the way. Kalamazoo mustered up 11 shots in the final frame, but Cole Kehler closed the door in the 3-2 finish.

Friday, Feb. 28 - Kalamazoo 1, Indy 0, SO (Indiana Farmers Coliseum - Indianapolis, IN) | Box Score

>> A 32-save outing from Jake Hildebrand helped the K-Wings win a goaltender's duel Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in a shootout over the Indy Fuel. Kalamazoo and Indy needed more than 60 minutes to determine a winner for the second consecutive Friday and neither team managed to score in a seven minute overtime period. The Fuel's Tim Soderlund clanked the first shootout attempt off the post, before Justin Taylor followed with a slap shot goal from five feet outside the crease. Hildebrand then stopped Bobby MacIntyre and Spencer Naas missed the net in the second round. Spencer Watson tied the shootout score at 1-1 in the third round, but Justin Kovacs answered with the game-winner on a shot through the legs of Dan Bakala to give both goaltenders a shutout, but Kalamazoo a 1-0 win.

Saturday, Feb. 29 - Kalamazoo 8, Kansas City 2 (Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - Independence, MO) | Box Score

>> Kalamazoo jumped all over Kansas City early Saturday, outshooting the Mavericks 17-6 in the opening period and leading 1-0 after Josh Teves ripped a shot off the post and in. The K-Wings broke the score open in the middle stanza when Justin Taylor scored his first of an eventual hat trick 29 seconds into the period, followed by goals from Brennan Sanford and Cory Dunn to make it 4-0. The Mavericks made a goaltender change, but Taylor scored his second of the period to add to Kalamazoo's lead. Jake Hildebrand saw his second straight shutout bid snapped on a late breakaway before the end of the frame. Taylor completed the hat trick 49 seconds into the third to make it 6-1 and Justin Kovacs added a goal soon after. Kansas City scored once more, but Sanford tallied his second of the contest to finish an 8-2 rout and season series sweep for the K-Wings.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Mar. 4 - Cincinnati vs Kalamazoo, 7:35 p.m. - Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH)

Friday, Mar. 6 - Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Mar. 7 - Kalamazoo AT Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m. - Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne, IN)

Sunday, Mar. 8 - Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

2/24 - Goaltender Jake Kielly reassigned by Vancouver (NHL) to Utica (AHL).

2/25 - Forward Matt Berry acquired via trade from Utah for future considerations.

2/25 - Forward Reid Sturos signed to standard player contract.

2/25 - Forward Boston Leier loaned to Charlotte (AHL).

2/25 - Forward Chad McDonald released from standard player contract.

2/25 - Goaltender David DeSander signed to standard player contract.

2/27 - Forward Spencer Naas acquired via trade from Idaho for the ECHL rights to Yannick Veilleux.

2/27 - Defenseman Mitch Eliot assigned to Kalamazoo from Utica (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL).

2/27 - Defenseman Josh Teves assigned to Kalamazoo from Utica (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL).

2/27 - Forward Matt Berry suspended by the team.

2/27 - Forward Reid Sturos released from standard player contract.

2/27 - Goaltender David DeSander released standard player contract.

2/28 - Goaltender Austin Lotz signed to standard player contract.

FAST FACTS

- Justin Taylor's hat trick Saturday was the third of his career and 32nd multi-goal game.

- Cory Dunn has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) in his last 7 games.

- Jake Hildebrand's shutout Friday was the sixth of his pro career.

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo's 8-2 win Saturday was its largest margin of victory and most goals scored this season.

- The K-Wings' 1-0 shootout win Friday was their first shutout for or against all season.

- Kalamazoo is 7-1-4 on the road when preventing its opponent from scoring a power play goal.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 37 - Justin Taylor

GOALS: 19 - Taylor

ASSISTS: 24 - Kyle Blaney

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Ian Edmondson

PIMS: 107 - Luke Sandler

PP GOALS: 6 - Taylor

SH GOALS: 1 - Brennan Sanford, Tanner Sorenson, Aaron Thow

GW GOALS: 5 - Taylor

SHOTS: 163 - Iacopelli

WINS: 15 - Jake Hildebrand

GAA: 3.47 - Hildebrand

SAVE %: .890 - Hildebrand

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 39/221 (17.6%) - 12th in ECHL

Last Week - 0/9 (0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 183/237 (77.0%) - 26th in ECHL

Last Week - 8/8 (100%)

THE OFFICE NIGHT - FRIDAY

Whether you're a fan of the hit TV show "The Office" or you've seen a few episodes, we can just about guarantee you'll have fun this Friday when the Kalamazoo Wings host the Wheeling Nailers at 7:00 p.m. Leslie David Baker, who plays Stanley Hudson on the show, will be in attendance. It's also another $2 Friday with $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs, and the K-Wings will host the premiere of The Alamo Studio's documentary "Duel of the Skates" in the intermission.

MASCOT MADNESS - SUNDAY

Slappy, the Kalamazoo Wings' iconic mascot, is inviting all his friends to Wings Event Center this Sunday for "Mascot Madness" as the K-Wings play host to the Toledo Walleye at 3:00 p.m. Make sure to stick around following the game to bid on Slappy inspired game-worn jerseys.

