ECHL Transactions - March 2
March 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 2, 2020:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):
Worcester:
Griff Jeszka, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Matt Harrington, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Scott Conway, F assigned by Providence
Brampton:
Delete Alex Dubeau, G recalled by Belleville
Greenville:
Delete John Furgele, D traded to Norfolk
Maine:
Delete Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)
Norfolk:
Add Brady Fleurent, F added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)
Add Ruslan Rakhmatov, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Delete Joe Masonius, D traded to Greenville
South Carolina:
Delete Steven Whitney, F recalled by Hershey
Delete Rob Madore, G released as EBUG
Tulsa:
Delete Jake Clifford, D traded to Florida
Worcester:
Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from reserve [3/1]
Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve [3/1]
