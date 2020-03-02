ECHL Transactions - March 2

March 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 2, 2020:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):

Worcester:

Griff Jeszka, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Matt Harrington, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Scott Conway, F assigned by Providence

Brampton:

Delete Alex Dubeau, G recalled by Belleville

Greenville:

Delete John Furgele, D traded to Norfolk

Maine:

Delete Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)

Norfolk:

Add Brady Fleurent, F added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)

Add Ruslan Rakhmatov, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Joe Masonius, D traded to Greenville

South Carolina:

Delete Steven Whitney, F recalled by Hershey

Delete Rob Madore, G released as EBUG

Tulsa:

Delete Jake Clifford, D traded to Florida

Worcester:

Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from reserve [3/1]

Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve [3/1]

